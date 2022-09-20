Jean-Jacques Annaud’s ‘Notre Dame on Fire’ to Open L.A.’s American French Film Festival

The American French Film Festival, formerly known as COLCOA, will kick off Oct. 10 with the North American premiere of docudrama “Notre-Dame on Fire,” from “Quest for Fire” director Jean-Jacques Annaud. The weeklong festival at the DGA Theater Complex in Los Angeles closes with Dominik Moll’s thriller “The Night of the 12th,” about a cold case where the only certainty is the night it occurred. Moll will also be the focus of the festival’s annual “Focus on a Filmmaker.”

“Every year, The American French Film Festival presents the very best of French cinema and television, and this year is no exception. I am personally excited about the opening night selection of Jean-Jacques Annaud’s ‘Notre-Dame on Fire’ as I think it perfectly embodies the Franco-American Cultural Fund’s mission,” said Andrea Berloff, writer and board member of the Franco-American Cultural Fund.

The festival will screen 75 films and TV series and 20 shorts, with 71 films competing for the American French Film Festival Awards.

“This selection of French films and series in competition for The American French Film Festival Awards underscores – despite the two year pandemic period – the astounding dynamism of the French production community,” said executive producer and programmer Francois Truffart. “This 26th edition of the Festival is notable for its diversity of genres, the emergence of new talent and particularly for the creativity coming from new female filmmakers.”

Other presentations will include the Olivier Assayas series “Irma Vep,” along with feature films including “Falcon Lake,” directed by Charlotte Le Bon and “Final Cut,” Michel Hazanavicius, “Corsage” from Marie Kreutzer, “Hawa” from “Cuties” director Maimouna Doucouré and “Rise” from Cédric Klapisch.

TV selections will include Netflix’s epic drama “Athena,” written and directed by Romain Gavras, while Francois Ozon’s “Peter Von Kant” will be screened in a special presentation. The lineup also includes a documentary section, a classic program paying homage to Jean-Luc Godard, Jacques Perrin and Jean-Louis Trintignant and a special tribute to Alice Guy.

The Focus on a Producer program will feature Charles Gillibert, while the Focus on a Composer section will honor Eric Neveux.

Tickets will be available at the fest’s website starting Sept. 22.

The American French Film Festival is produced by the Franco-American Cultural Fund, a collaboration between the DGA, MPA, France’s Society of Authors, Composers and Publishers of Music (SACEM) and the WGAW.

