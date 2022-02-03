Regina Hall Honors Dr. Carter G. Woodson, the ‘Father of Black History’: ‘It’s Stories Like His That Need to Be Told’

In 1926, Woodson’s advocacy and devotion birthed Negro History Week. It was launched the second week of February to coincide with the birthdays of Abraham Lincoln and Frederick Douglass. By the 1970s, the week blossomed into what we know today as Black History Month.

Woodson believed deeply in the power of education and the importance of research. For me, as the daughter of a teacher who dedicated her life to public education, his life and work hold special meaning. He knew it was imperative to showcase the myriad contributions of African descendants to the progress of humankind. He rewarded Black people with evidence of our rich but over-looked history, thereby fueling and fortifying our physical, spiritual and intellectual well-being. Consequently, he inspired generations of scholars to present a fuller and more accurate account of American and global history.

This month, as we celebrate a people and a history tinged with tragedy and triumph, we should also pause to pay homage to the brilliance and perseverance of Dr. Carter G. Woodson, who a century ago recognized the need for this scholarly intervention. Indeed, it’s stories like his that need to be told.