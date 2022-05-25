‘Mr. Malcolm’s List’ Trailer Teases Freida Pinto as the Perfect Woman

Freida Pinto is presented as the ideal bride for a picky bachelor in the trailer for “Mr. Malcolm’s List,” directed by Emma Holly Jones and starring Pinto, Sọpẹ Dìrísù, Zawe Ashton and Oliver Jackson-Cohen. Suzanne Allain adapted the screenplay from her own novel of the same name, a period piece that lovingly pays homage to the spirit of Jane Austen and other Regency rom-coms.

“I promise you will be well entertained,” vows Ashton’s Julia Thistlewaite in a letter to her childhood friend Selina Dalton (Pinto.) Julia believes she has been humiliated by Mr. Malcolm, the titular gentleman played by Dìrísù, after learning she does not meet the list of requirements he has composed for a potential wife. “I would love for Mr. Malcolm to receive the comeuppance he deserves,” Julia tells Selina, and the trailer outlines her plan: “If we present you as the perfect woman then he discovers he does not meet the requirements on your list, that would be a perfect sort of… poetic justice.”

However, in unleashing this scheme, Julia may have just made the perfect match as Malcolm seems smitten with Selina who, for her part, has second thoughts. “I do not think Mr. Malcolm is the man you think he is,” Selina is seen telling Julia.

While Pinto starred in best picture winner “Slumdog Millionaire,” she leads a cast of up-and-comers that includes Dìrísù, most recently seen in “Mothering Sunday” and “His House,” and Ashton, who will next be seen in “The Marvels,” the follow-up to the blockbuster “Captain Marvel.” Jackson-Cohen plays Lord Cassidy, a friend of Malcolm’s and cousin of Julia, while Theo James plays Captain Henry Ossory, a potential rival for Selina’s affections. Ashley Park also appears in a comical supporting role.

Bleecker Street will release “Mr. Malcolm’s List” stateside on July 1, and the film has big breakout potential due to the popularity of the genre with such shows as “Bridgerton” ruling the small screen. Watch the trailer below.