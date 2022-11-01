×
Selena Gomez Premieres ‘Mind + Me’ and Joni Mitchell Is ‘Almost Famous’: Must Attend Calendar Listings Nov. 2-7

selena gomez only murders
Gilbert Flores for Variety

Check out what’s going on in Hollywood, New York and beyond.

Nov. 2, Wednesday
Selena Gomez and director-producer Alek Keshishian walk the red carpet at the AFI Fest 2022 opening-night premiere of “Selena Gomez: My Mind & Me.”
TCL Chinese Theatre, Hollywood

WSJ.Magazine hosts the 2022 Innovator Awards.
Museum of Modern Art, New York

Nov. 3, Thursday
Kelly Rowland and Paramount Pictures are honored at amfAR Gala Los Angeles. Jay Ellis hosts, and Aloe Blacc, Madison Beer and Tinashe perform.
Pacific Design Center, West Hollywood

Paramount Network launches “Yellowstone” Season 5 with Luke Grimes, Wes Bentley, Cole Hauser, Kelsey Asbille and Gil Birmingham.
Walter Reade Theater, New York

Joni MitchellAmir AronsonIrving AzoffMelissa BenoistDavid Bryan and Clive Davis attend the opening of Broadway’s “Almost Famous.”
Bernard B. Jacobs Theatre, New York

Nov. 5, Saturday
Elton John performs at LACMA’s Art+Film Gala. Artist Helen Pashgian and filmmaker Park Chan-wook are honored.
LACMA, Los Angeles

Fortune Feimster hosts the 12th Hamilton Behind the Camera Awards.
The Avalon Hollywood, Hollywood

Nov. 7, Monday
Elisabeth Moss, Yvonne Strahovski, O-T Fagbenle, Max MinghellaSam Jaeger and Amanda Brugel attend “The Handmaid’s Tale” Season 5 finale event and Q&A.
Academy Museum, Los Angeles

