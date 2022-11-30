Sadie Sink Hadn’t Seen Any Brendan Fraser Movies Until She Was Cast as His Daughter in ‘The Whale’

Sadie Sink admits she didn’t know much about Brendan Fraser until she was cast as his estranged daughter in Darren Aronofsky’s “The Whale.”

“To be honest, I hadn’t seen any of his films. I didn’t grow up with his films,” the 20-year-old actor told me at the New York City premiere of “The Whale” Tuesday night at Alice Tully Hall. “Of course, now I’ve seen all of them.”

Sink’s favorite? “I love ‘School Ties,” the “Stranger Things” star said. Fraser starred in the 1992 drama as a Jewish high schooler attending an exclusive prep school on a football scholarship. He decides to hide being Jewish when he realizes many of his classmates — including those played by Ben Affleck and Matt Damon — are antisemitic.

“I think Brendan is brilliant in it,” Sink said.

NEW YORK – NOVEMBER 29: Ellen Burstyn and Darren Aronofsky at New York Premiere of A24’s “The Whale”. Kristina Bumphrey

Among the guests at the premiere was Ellen Burstyn, who earned an Oscar nomination for her work in Aronofsky’s 2000 psychological drama “Requiem for a Dream.” Burstyn and Aronofsky walked the carpet together before “The Whale” screening. When the filmmaker later announced she was there while introducing the film, the audience erupted in applause as Burstyn stood up and waved to the crowd. The acting icon will be 90 years old on Dec. 7.

This was a very cool Hollywood/New York icon moment at #TheWhale premiere tonight. #justforvariety pic.twitter.com/s1hzz4FH2h — Marc Malkin (@marcmalkin) November 30, 2022

“I think the first award shows I ever went to was as Ellen’s date when she was nominated for ‘Requiem for a Dream,” Aronofsky told me on the carpet. “I was her plus one. That was the first time I really experienced [award seasons].”