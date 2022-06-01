Pride Month Must-Attend: ‘Queer as Folk’ Premiere, Orville Peck, Christina Aguilera and More

Happy Pride Month! From concert stages and parades to film screenings and premieres, queer celebrations are here, there and everywhere.

June 1, Wednesday

Gottmik x Violet Chachki perform at the premiere of the docuseries “The Book of Queer.” Heart WeHo, West Hollywood

June 2, Thursday

Beverly Hills Pride Night is hosted by Tolliver and KCRW’s Novena Carmel.

Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts, Beverly Hills

June 3, Friday

Devin Way, Fin Argus, Jesse James Keitel, CG, Johnny Sibilly and Ryan O’Connell attend the premiere of the reimagined “Queer as Folk” with creatives Stephen Dunn and Jaclyn Moore. The evening kicks off the four-day Outfronts.

The Theatre at Ace Hotel, Los Angeles

As part of the SaMo Pride celebration, the Made with Pride Marketplace pop-up opens. LGBTQ-owned businesses and a rainbow light installation are featured. Every Friday-Sunday in June.

Santa Monica Place, Santa Monica

WeHo Pride Weekend kicks off with the Dyke March, followed by the Women’s Freedom Festival and the Outloud Raising Voices Music Festival — culminating with the inaugural WeHo Pride Parade.

West Hollywood

June 4, Saturday

Jake Borelli and Javier Muñoz are honored at the Point Foundation’s Point Honors Gala. Punkie Johnson hosts.

Fairmont Century Plaza, Century City

June 8, Wednesday

“RuPaul’s Drag Race” star Aquaria hosts Happy Socks’ Always Walk With Pride launch party. Music by Ty Sunderland.

SPiN New York

June 9, Thursday

MCM and Everett James celebrate Pride. Proceeds benefit LA Pride.

MCM, Beverly Hills

Christina Aguilera. Farah Sosa/LA Phil

June 11, Saturday

Christina Aguilera, Anitta, Michaela Jaé, Bob the Drag Queen, Rebecca Black and Grag Queen are among the main-stage performers at LA Pride in the Park.

Los Angeles State Historic Park

June 12, Sunday

In partnership with LA Pride, Cinespia celebrates Judy Garland’s 100th birthday with a screening of “The Wizard of Oz.”

Hollywood Forever Cemetery, Los Angeles

Presented by TikTok, the LA Pride Parade returns to Hollywood Boulevard, site of the world’s first permitted gay pride parade in 1970. Post-parade Pride Village celebration is on Hollywood Boulevard between Cahuenga Boulevard and Vine Street.

June 19, Sunday

Orville Peck is presented with the Tom of Finland Foundation 2022 Cultural Icon Award at the Tom’s Bar party.

The Avalon Hollywood & Bardot, Los Angeles

June 25, Saturday

Cinespia partners with LA Pride for a screening of “But I’m a Cheerleader.”

Hollywood Forever Cemetery, Los Angeles

June 26, Sunday

Kim Petras headlines NYC Pride’s music festival Pride Island.

Governor’s Island, New York

Punkie Johnson. Mary Ellen Matthews/NBC

Ts Madison, Punkie Johnson, Schuyler Bailar, Dominique Morgan and Chase Strangio are the grand marshals of NYC Pride.

Fifth Avenue at West 25th Street, New York