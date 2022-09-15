New York LGBTQ+ Film Festival NewFest Announces 2022 Lineup, Including Advance Screening of ‘The White Lotus’ Season 2 Premiere

NewFest, a New York-based LGBTQ+ film festival, has announced the full lineup for its 34th iteration. The 2022 edition will run from Oct. 13 to Oct. 25.

With world, North American, U.S. and New York premieres for more than 130 films from 23 countries, the festival will be headlined by the world premiere of HBO documentary “Mama’s Boy” from Laurent Bouzereau as the opening night screening.

Additionally, the festival will hold an advance screening for the Season 2 premiere of popular HBO series “The White Lotus.”

High-profile screenings through the festival’s run include Michael Grandage’s love triangle film “My Policeman,” starring Harry Styles and Emma Corrin, and the stop-motion horror comedy “Wendell & Wild,” from writer-director Henry Selick. Jordan Peele co-writes, while also featuring in a lead voice role. Keegan-Michael Key inhabits the film’s other lead voice role, marking a “Key & Peele” reunion on the animated stage between the two longtime collaborators.

Other highlights include the New York premiere of “The Return of Tanya Tucker – Featuring Brandi Carlile,” which will focus on the queer country singer’s career and life. In addition, filmmaker Elegance Bratton will receive the Breakthrough Queer Visionary Award following the screening of “The Inspection,” for the standout debut narrative feature. A24 will release the film theatrically on November 18.

The 2022 festival will commence in a hybrid format, with the in-person happenings taking place across theaters in New York, including the SVA Theatre in Manhattan and the LGBT Community Center, along with screenings at Nitehawk Prospect Park and The Brooklyn Academy of Music in Brooklyn. Virtual access will also be available on NewFest’s on-demand platform.

The full lineup can be viewed and passes can now be purchased on Newfest’s festival website.