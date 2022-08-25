Kevin Hart, Mark Wahlberg and Regina Hall Talk New Comedy ‘Me Time’

Stars of Netflix’s “Me Time,” including Kevin Hart, Mark Wahlberg and Regina Hall gathered at the Fox Theater in Westwood on Tuesday to celebrate the John Hamburg-directed buddy comedy’s red carpet premiere.

“I was able to just go to work and have fun every day,” Wahlberg told Variety. “John created an amazing environment for everybody, not just myself, Kevin and Regina, but for everybody to be at their creative best and try things.”

The comedy follows Kevin Hart’s Sonny Fisher, a stay-at-home dad who decides to take some personal time away for himself by reconnecting with Wahlberg’s Huck for a weekend birthday trip.

“Seeing Mark come to work, sit in his chair and talk to the cast and crew, this is a guy who’s been doing it for years!” Hart told reporters of Wahlberg’s work ethic. “I’ve been fortunate enough to work with good people that respect and love the craft, and I hope that never changes.”

Regina Hall, who plays Hart’s wife, compared her own busy acting career with her character’s busy architecture career. “It’s certainly [about] understanding how it is to try to have balance between work and, honestly, me time, being able to have quality time with yourself and anyone you love,” she told Variety.

Andrew Santino, a stand-up comedian and actor who plays a friend of Hart’s character, said he and Hart bonded over their stand-up war stories.

“We would sit and chat about touring, and we later met up in Philadelphia with another fellow comedian, David Arnold, and it was awesome,” Santino said. “No matter where you are or how big you are as a comic, we all have this bond.”

The comedy, which was produced by Particular Pictures and HartBeat Productions, premieres globally on Netflix on Aug. 26.