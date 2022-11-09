Gottmik Parties on a ‘WednesGAY’ and Sylvester Stallone Is ‘King’: Must Attend Calendar Listings Nov. 9-15

Find out what’s happening in Hollywood, New York and beyond.
Nov. 9, Wednesday
Gottmik, Violet Chachki, Mo Heart and Crystal Methyd perform at WednesGAY, a party for Netflix’s new series “Wednesday.”
Los Globos, Los Angeles
Sylvester Stallone walks the red carpet at the “Tulsa King” premiere.
Regal Union Square, New York
Nov. 12, Saturday
Kim Kardashian is honored at the Baby2Baby Gala. Sean “Diddy” Combs performs and Mindy Kaling hosts.
Los Angeles
Chita Rivera, Anthony Rapp, Jane Krakowski, Christine Ebersole, Mario Cantone and Shoshana Bean celebrate the opening of The Museum of Broadway.
The Museum of Broadway, New York
Nov. 13, Sunday
Jeremy Pope and Gabrielle Union attend a Dwyane Wade-hosted screening of “The Inspection.”
The London West Hollywood
Nov. 14, Monday
“Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery” stars Daniel Craig, Edward Norton, Kate Hudson, Janelle Monáe, Kathryn Hahn, Leslie Odom Jr., Jessica Henwick and Madelyn Cline and writer-director Rian Johnson reunite at the film’s premiere.
The Academy Museum, Los Angeles
Nov. 15, Tuesday
Chris Hemsworth and Darren Aronofsky celebrate National Geographic and Disney+’s “Limitless With Chris Hemsworth” with a screening, a Q&A and an interactive reception.
Jazz at Lincoln Center, New York
Kumail Nanjiani, Murray Bartlett, Juliette Lewis, Annaleigh Ashford, Quentin Plair, Robin de Jesús and Nicola Peltz Beckham walk the carpet at the premiere of Hulu’s “Welcome to Chippendales.”
Pacific Design Center, West Hollywood
Jonathan Majors, Glen Powell and Joe Jonas attend the “Devotion” premiere.
Regency Village Theatre, Los Angeles
Jake Gyllenhaal, Dennis Quaid, Jaboukie Young-White and Gabrielle Union hit the premiere of “Strange World.”
El Capitan Theatre, Hollywood