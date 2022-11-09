Gottmik Parties on a ‘WednesGAY’ and Sylvester Stallone Is ‘King’: Must Attend Calendar Listings Nov. 9-15

Find out what’s happening in Hollywood, New York and beyond.

Nov. 9, Wednesday

Gottmik, Violet Chachki, Mo Heart and Crystal Methyd perform at WednesGAY, a party for Netflix’s new series “Wednesday.”

Los Globos, Los Angeles

Sylvester Stallone walks the red carpet at the “Tulsa King” premiere.

Regal Union Square, New York

Nov. 12, Saturday

Kim Kardashian is honored at the Baby2Baby Gala. Sean “Diddy” Combs performs and Mindy Kaling hosts.

Los Angeles

Chita Rivera, Anthony Rapp, Jane Krakowski, Christine Ebersole, Mario Cantone and Shoshana Bean celebrate the opening of The Museum of Broadway.

The Museum of Broadway, New York

TORONTO, ONTARIO – SEPTEMBER 08: (L-R) Jeremy Pope and Gabrielle Union attend the “The Inspection” Premiere during the 2022 Toronto International Film Festival at Royal Alexandra Theatre on September 08, 2022 in Toronto, Ontario. (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images) Getty Images

Nov. 13, Sunday

Jeremy Pope and Gabrielle Union attend a Dwyane Wade-hosted screening of “The Inspection.”

The London West Hollywood

Nov. 14, Monday

“Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery” stars Daniel Craig, Edward Norton, Kate Hudson, Janelle Monáe, Kathryn Hahn, Leslie Odom Jr., Jessica Henwick and Madelyn Cline and writer-director Rian Johnson reunite at the film’s premiere.

The Academy Museum, Los Angeles

Gilbert Flores for Variety

Nov. 15, Tuesday

Chris Hemsworth and Darren Aronofsky celebrate National Geographic and Disney+’s “Limitless With Chris Hemsworth” with a screening, a Q&A and an interactive reception.

Jazz at Lincoln Center, New York

Kumail Nanjiani, Murray Bartlett, Juliette Lewis, Annaleigh Ashford, Quentin Plair, Robin de Jesús and Nicola Peltz Beckham walk the carpet at the premiere of Hulu’s “Welcome to Chippendales.”

Pacific Design Center, West Hollywood

Jonathan Majors, Glen Powell and Joe Jonas attend the “Devotion” premiere.

Regency Village Theatre, Los Angeles

Jake Gyllenhaal, Dennis Quaid, Jaboukie Young-White and Gabrielle Union hit the premiere of “Strange World.”

El Capitan Theatre, Hollywood