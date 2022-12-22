Golden Globes Weekend Gears Up With ‘Elvis’ and Netflix Parties

While Hollywood still waits to hear which studios may or may not be throwing Golden Globes events before or after the return of the big HFPA awards show on Jan. 10, it looks like Netflix and Warner Bros. Discovery are the first to get the party started.

Invites have just gone out for a Jan. 8 party at historic nightspot The Formosa that read “Warners and New Line film bosses Pam Abdy and Michael De Luca are hosting a party to celebrate Elvis Presley’s birthday. Special guests will include ‘Elvis’ star Austin Butler and the film’s director Baz Luhrmann.”

While there’s no mention of the Globes, which take place two nights later, on the invite, “Elvis” goes into the night with three nominations including nods for drama awards for best picture and Austin Butler for actor and Luhrmann for director, motion picture.

At the same time as the “Elvis” soiree, Netflix will be hosting what the streamer deems is its 2023 “Celebration Toast” at Catch Steak on La Cienega Boulevard. Again, there is no mention of the Globes on the Netflix invite. It’s a sign that studios are inching closer towards embracing the return of the telecast, but aren’t ready to explicitly brand their Globes parties as they have in the past.

Until the pandemic, and before NBC temporarily pulled the plug on the Globes telecast in the wake of allegations against the HFPA due to unethical activities and calls to diversify its ranks, the days and nights leading up to the show were packed with events. Most studios held post-parties in Beverly Hilton ballrooms and restaurants as well as at nearby hotspots.

The return of the Globes includes Emmy-winner Jerrod Carmichael making his hosting debut. He’ll helm the three-hour telecast from the Beverly Hilton. The show will air live on NBC and Peacock. Dick Clark Productions and Jesse Collins Entertainment will produce in conjunction with the HFPA with Collins and Dionne Harmon on board as executive producers.