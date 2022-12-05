Chadwick Boseman Portrait to Be Auctioned Off at Project Angel Food Benefit

Project Angel Food’s AngelPhoto auction this year will include a portrait of the late Chadwick Boseman.

The photo, shot by Kwaku Alston at Comic Con in 2017 before the release of “Black Panther,” opens at $1,000, but is expected to fetch about $5,000.

The fine art photography auction will be held at Milk Studios Los Angeles on Dec. 8. All proceeds benefit Project Angel Food’s work providing daily medically tailored meals to more than 2,500 Angelenos living with HIV/AIDS, cancer, diabetes and other life-threatening illnesses.

Other auction highlights include a photo of Patti Smith and Robert Mapplethorpe taken by Norman Seeff in New York City in 1969 and Greg Gorman’s 1994 portrait of Sophia Loren for Detour magazine that coincided with the release of Robert Altman’s “Prêt-à-Porter.”

“This year, the auction is featuring over 70 masters of art photography including icons such as Ed Ruscha, Herb Ritts, Norman Seeff, Antonio Lopez and Brad Elterman as well as the next generation including Michelle Groskopf, Bryan “BAM” Martinez and John Jay,” says Milk studio director Willie Maldonado. “This year’s collection showcases the high spirit energy of the Los Angeles story captured over decades with mesmerizing images.”

The event will feature a pre-auction cocktail reception at 6 p.m. Tickets to the event are $150 and up.

Photo sponsors of the event include Meridith Baer & Meredith Baer Home, Guess Foundation & Guess Cares, Bobby Heller & Charly Shahin, Paramount Pictures and the Kimberly Hotel New York. The Polaroid sponsor is Rod Carter while David Hardy serves as Patron sponsor.