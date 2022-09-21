‘Bros 2’? Luke Macfarlane Wants Musical Sequel for Billy Eichner Rom-Com

Are we witnessing the start of the “Bros” Cinematic Universe?

Billy Eichner stars in the Universal Pictures rom-com as the director of an LGBTQ history museum who falls for a hunky attorney (Luke Macfarlane). After scoring positive reactions at TIFF, Variety was on the movie’s premiere red carpet in New York City Tuesday night to ask if a potential sequel could be in the works.

“Billy and I’ve been joking about [the possibilities], I’m not sure what it would be,” Macfarlane told Variety. “The truth is, in any relationship, those early months are the best. And then the reality of life sets in and you got to figure out how you’re going to spend all that time with somebody.”

He continued, “I trust the brilliance of Billy Eichner to come up with something clever for three years down the road.”

Macfarlane hopes a second movie would include musical scenes. “The only thing I told Billy is, ‘I want an opportunity to sing, too,’ So he’s gotta find an opportunity for me to sing a song. [Billy] sings beautifully!”

Donna Langley, Judd Apatow, Billy Eichner, Luke Macfarlane and Jeff Shell at the New York premiere of “Bros” held at AMC Lincoln Square on September 20, 2022 in New York City. Kristina Bumphrey for Variety

Jim Rash, who plays a bisexual board member of the LGBTQ history museum in the film, is all set for a musical sequel. “I’ve been taking singing lessons during the pandemic, so I’m full-on ready. I’m a tenor too, so I can hit some high notes,” Rash told Variety.

Guy Branum, who plays Eichner’s best friend in the movie, said that he’d like to see a “sassy gay buddy cop film.” “That’s the logical next step. You have a ‘Bridesmaids’ and then you get ‘The Heat,'” he said.

When Variety asked producer Judd Apatow what the best idea for a spinoff would be, he advocated for a movie about the board at the LGBTQ museum: “I think all of them would certainly make an amazing movie.”

Eichner also spoke about the surprise return of “Billy on the Street,” his popular show produced by Funny or Die that ended in 2017. The comedian played coy on whether he would make more episodes in the future.

“For special occasions like this, you never know,” he said. “I’m not going to do it as regularly as I did it. When there’s a reason to bring it back, maybe I will.”

The new installment of “Billy on the Street” featured Eichner running around the streets of New York City with Paul Rudd to convince straight people to see “Bros.”

“I love Paul Rudd. He’s fearless. He’s one of the best ‘Billy on the Street’ guests ever,” Eichner said. “We couldn’t do ‘Billy on the Street’ during the height of COVID. I also needed a break from it. I’ve been doing it a long time, I was very focused on ‘Bros.’ It’s a real full circle moment to do ‘Billy on the Street’ about my own movie. I’ve never gotten to do that.”

“Bros” premieres in theaters on Sept. 30.