‘Blonde’ Star Adrien Brody Recalls First Time Seeing Ana de Armas as Marilyn Monroe: ‘I Was Transported’

The first time “Blonde” star Adrien Brody saw Ana de Armas’ transformation into Marilyn Monroe was on set right before filming their first scene together.

“I was transported to another time and place,” Brody, who plays Arthur Miller (aka The Playwright), told Variety at the U.S. premiere of “Blonde” in Hollywood Tuesday night. “I really thought she channeled [Marilyn] — she brought a nuanced, emotionally present [and] connected impression of her. I’m still blown away by it. It was really impressive.”

Based on Joyce Carol Oates’ novel of the same name, “Blonde” presents a reimagined version of the iconic actor’s life, from the traumatic childhood of Norma Jeane Baker to her rise to fame as Marilyn Monroe. The supporting cast includes Brody, Bobby Cannavale, Julianne Nicholson, Xavier Samuel, Evan Williams, Sara Paxton and Scoot McNairy.

“I didn’t know anything about [Marilyn Monroe], to be honest,” “Blonde” writer-director Andrew Dominik said. “I wasn’t interested in her until I read the book.”

The biopic blurs distinctions of fact and fiction, leaving questions as to whether certain graphic moments in the film were real or fabricated.

“I think the beauty of the film is that it shares an aspect of [Marilyn’s] life that is probably not as clearly defined in most people’s hearts and minds,” Brody explained. “If you’re really a fan, you’d probably want to understand a bit more about her life and her realities, and what she struggled with to deliver all that amazing work and represent the image that everyone is going to love.”

On de Armas’ casting as the blonde bombshell, co-star Evan Williams noted how the Cuban actor’s stardom is similar to Monroe’s.

“There [wasn’t] a better choice to play Marilyn because art imitates life,” Williams said. “[Ana] knows so much about the way the public wants a piece of her, so she was able to speak to that, and she does it with flying colors.”

“Blonde” will stream on Netflix beginning Sept. 28.