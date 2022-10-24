‘Top Gun: Maverick’ Star Jay Ellis to Host amfAR Los Angeles Gala Honoring Kelly Rowland and Paramount Pictures (EXCLUSIVE)

Kelly Rowland and Paramount Pictures will be honored at amfAR Gala Los Angeles on Nov. 3, with some help from “Top Gun: Maverick” star Jay Ellis as host.

Ryan Murphy will present the studio with the amfAR Philanthropic Leadership Award, which will be accepted by president and CEO of Paramount Pictures and Nickelodeon Brian Robbins. Singer/songwriter, TV producer and activist Rowland will receive the Award of Courage.

The gala, set to take place at the Pacific Design Center in West Hollywood, will feature a cocktail reception, dinner and performances by Aloe Blacc, Madison Beer and Tinashe. A live auction of contemporary art pieces will be conducted by Simon de Pury.

Event chairs include Alexander von Fürstenberg, Catherine O’Hara, Chelsea Handler, Cheyenne Jackson, Earvin “Magic” Johnson, Emily Hampshire, Ever Anderson, Heidi Klum, Jay Ellis, Jenna Dewan, Julian Lennon, Keke Palmer, Kenan Thompson, Michelle Rodriguez, Milla Jovovich, Rebel Wilson, Ronald Burkle, Scarlett Johansson, Sheryl Lee Ralph, Todd Courtney, Tyler Perry, amfAR board co-chairs T. Ryan Greenawalt and Kevin McClatchy and amfAR global fundraising chairman Milutin Gatsby.

Picticular is the evening’s presenting sponsor. Cadillac is the official valet partner and The Pendry West Hollywood is the official hotel partner of the event.

amfAR is one of the world’s leading non-profits dedicated to supporting HIV/AIDS research, prevention, treatment, education and advocacy. Since 1985, the group has invested nearly $600 million in its programs and has awarded more than 3,500 grants to research teams worldwide.

Previous gala honorees include Julia Roberts, Charlize Theron, Gwyneth Paltrow, Scarlett Johansson, Miley Cyrus, Cher, Jennifer Lopez, Kevin Huvane, Goldie Hawn, designer Jeremy Scott, Katy Perry, Jeffrey Katzenberg, Aileen Getty and Andy Cohen.