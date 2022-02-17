Sujata Day, ‘Definition Please’ Filmmaker and ‘Insecure’ Actor, Signs With Mosaic (EXCLUSIVE)

Mosaic has signed multi-hyphenate actor, director, and writer Sujata Day for representation in all areas.

Day’s directorial debut “Definition Please” was recently acquired by Ava DuVernay’s ARRAY and is currently streaming on Netflix. The indie film earned multiple awards on its festival circuit including the Grand Jury Award for Best Narrative Feature at San Francisco CAAM Fest, Best Feature Film at Indian Film Festival of Cincinnati, and Outstanding Directorial Debut Award at the South Asian Film Festival of America. Day also received the Special Jury Award for Fresh Narrative Voice at the Los Angeles Asian Pacific Film Festival. For her work illuminating race and mental illness on film, Day was additionally profiled for NBCUniversal News Group’s Inspiring America series.

“Definition Please” follows Monica (Day), a former Scribbs Spelling Bee champion in the U.S. who must reconcile with her estranged brother when he returns home to help care for their sick mother. The film also features Ritesh Rajan (“Russian Doll”), Anna Khaja (“The Walking Dead: World Beyond”), Jake Choi (“Single Parents”), Lalaine (“Lizzie McGuire”), with LeVar Burton (“Roots”), and newcomer Maya Kapoor.

Day has also starred as CeCe in Issa Rae’s “The Misadventures of Awkward Black Girl” and appeared throughout four seasons on HBO’s “Insecure.”

The Pittsburgh native honed her improv comedy and sketch-writing skills at Upright Citizens Brigade Theatre and regularly performs in UCB’s hit Asian AF show. She is also a Sundance Fellow, Sundance Film Festival Influencer, and HBO Visionaries Ambassador.

Her narrative short film, “Cowboy and Indian,” sold to a major studio for series development with Day writing, executive producing and starring. Additionally, she directs “This Is My Story,” a series in which beloved LeVar Burton narrates real life personal experiences of everyday racism.

Day continues to be repped by WME and attorneys Bob Myman and Jennifer Grega at Myman Greenspan.