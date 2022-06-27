Natalie Portman Wants a Thor-Captain Marvel Crossover

Natalie Portman wants to team up with Captain Marvel.

The Oscar winner revealed her dream superhero cross over when I caught up with her at the “Thor: Love and Thunder” world premiere.

“I love Captain Marvel,” Portman said. “Brie [Larson] is a dear friend so that would be a fun one. That would be cool.”

In “Love and Thunder,” Portman’s Jane Foster gets her turn as a superhero when she’s handed the hammer to become The Mighty Thor.

“I feel so lucky. I feel so excited that that has become part of the story arc for Jane,” Portman said. “I think it’s incredible that all children have an array of women they can identify with and there’s just not one. I feel like I grew up where there was like Wonder Woman or maybe Catwoman. There [was] one kind of these characters, so now to have this wide variety of personalities, different appearances, different powers, it allows everyone to imagine their potential.”

Tessa Thompson, who plays Valkyrie in “Love and Thunder,” says she’s hoping her superhero alter-ego gets to pop up in Black Panther’s world.

“I hadn’t worked with really any of the superheroes from Wakanda. That crew would be really good fun,” Thompson said. “I’d love to visit Wakanda. I feel like as a Black American you should visit your homeland. Valkyrie is Asgardian — of course, she’s not Wakandan — but I think we’d have fun together. Maybe a Wakanda and New Asgard mashup. At least make a band or something.”

She added, “I want to be invited to the Wakanda cookout. I don’t even need to do anything in the movie. I just need to be in the background or just be at the cookout. Ryan Coogler, you got my number!”

“Thor: Love and Thunder” is in theaters July 7.