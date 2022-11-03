‘Truth or Dare’ Director Alek Keshishian Says Madonna Asked for a Sequel, but ‘We Just Didn’t See Eye to Eye’

After the enormous success of director Alek Keshishian’s Madonna feature documentary “Truth or Dare,” it seems obvious that the two would have reunited for a sequel.

“I don’t think that’s in the cards,” Keshishian told me Wednesday night at the AFI Fest world premiere of his new doc, “Selena Gomez: My Mind & Me.” “She asked me to do ‘Truth or Dare 2’ 15 years ago but we just didn’t see eye to eye about what it should be.”

The first film, released in 1991, chronicled Madonna and her dancers during her 1990 Blond Ambition world tour.

“It was just difficult,” Keshishian said of coming up with a second film. “She had real kids. I was like, ‘What’s interesting is your relationship with your kids, but if I shoot that, it’s exploitative and if I don’t, what’s the film?’”

However, Keshishian did hint that there was plenty of “Truth or Dare” material that ended up on the cutting room floor. “If anybody could find the film footage, maybe” there could be another version of the first movie, he said.

“Truth or Dare” was distributed by Miramax. It screened out of competition at the 44th Cannes Film Festival and went on to earn $14 million internationally against a production budget of just $4.5 million. It was the highest-grossing documentary for 11 years before being topped by Michael Moore’s “Bowling for Columbine” in 2002.

Three of Madonna’s dancers reached an out-of-court settlement after they sued Madonna, her production company, Miramax and Propaganda films because they said they suffered emotional distress after intimate facts about their personal lives were unfairly depicted in the movie.

“Selena Gomez: My Mind & Me” is an intimate look at Gomez’s battle with lupus as well as mental health health issues, including bipolar disorder. It will released on Apple TV+ on Nov. 4.