John Bradley Talks ‘Moonfall,’ ‘Marry Me’ and Defends the Divisive ‘Game of Thrones’ Series Finale

Actor John Bradley is still defending the controversial “Game of Thrones” series finale against its very harsh critics, even more than two years after the show ended.

“It is highly unlikely that we were ever going to please everybody,” the actor, who played Samwell Tarly on the long-running fantasy show, tells me on the latest episode of the “Just for Variety” podcast. “Chances are we were going to please a fraction of people… We almost couldn’t win. It almost meant too much to people for them to really ever be satisfied. And who knows, when the wounds have healed a little bit in a few years time, maybe people will reevaluate it and be able to see it as a complete thing.”

Bradley is particularly irked that some naysayers argued that showrunners David Benioff and D.B. Weiss and the cast “didn’t care anymore” by the time the finale came about. “If they didn’t care, they wouldn’t choose to be standing in a field in Belfast at 3 o’clock in the morning for months on end,” the actor says. “They wanted to make it as good as possible, and it’s a shame if people didn’t like it because we did try our best to make something very special.”

And yes, he’s looking forward to watching “House of the Dragon,” the upcoming “GoT” prequel series. “There will be a certain bittersweet quality to it,” Bradley admits. “I think it’s a bit like, do you know when you move house and you go back to your old house and other people have moved in and then they’ve redecorated and they’ve changed things and they’ve made it their own and you just don’t feel involved in it… It’s going to be like seeing somebody else living in your house.”

I talked to Bradley days before the Feb. 4 release of “Moonfall,” the Roland Emmerich-directed disaster film that co-stars Halle Berry and Patrick Wilson. Bradley plays a conspiracy theorist who discovers that the moon is off its orbit and on a collision course toward Earth.

Signing on to an Emmerich disaster movie was a “total no brainer,” Bradley says.

“Nobody destroys the world quite like Roland Emmerich does,” he says, laughing. “Very rarely in your career, you get to work with a complete expert at what they do. Nobody’s going to tell Roland how to do that. It’s just a case of looking and seeing what your contribution to it can be and finding out if your character is one that you are invested in some way or somebody that feels vital or feels that they add an extra layer to the proceedings.”

As for playing a conspiracy theorist who whole-heartedly believes in something truly absurd (to avoid spoilers, I’ll let you see the movie to know what I’m talking about), Bradley says, “It’s a well-established conspiracy theory. And in the great Pantheon of conspiracy theories, you’ll find it hard to rank any one of them as more ludicrous than any of the others.” (Go inside the world premiere of “Moonfall” — at Emmerich’s Hollywood estate! — here.)

Bradley will also be seen on Valentine’s Day Weekend in “Marry Me,” the Jennifer Lopez–Owen Wilson rom-com about a pop star (Lopez) who marries a fan (Wilson) after her fiancé (Maluma), also a chart-topping singer, is caught cheating on her. Lopez’s wrap present for Bradley, who plays her character’s manager, was a leather duffel from her Coach collection. “It’s the one piece of luggage that I’m proud to hand over to doormen at hotels,” he says. “I feel like telling them, ‘You know who gave that to me? Jennifer Lopez!’”

He reveals that many of his friends asked to visit the “Marry Me” set under the guise that it was their wives who were interested in the movie. “You weren’t asking when I was in a field in Northern Ireland for 10 years, getting rained on with sort of horse shit everywhere,” Bradley says. “I can’t remember getting a call from you then asking to visit, so I wonder what’s happened to my career where you’re suddenly banging on the door to get in?”

Applause for Lena Waithe: The Emmy winner stopped by the Los Angeles LGBT Center on Jan. 27 to donate 46 pairs of shoes from her personal collection to be distributed to the center’s youth clients who are experiencing or have experienced homelessness.

Nicole Kidman tells me that shooting Robert Eggers’ upcoming action epic “The Northman” in and around the capital of Northern Ireland may have been “extremely cold [and] extremely muddy,” but she’s not complaining. “I loved it! I arrived on the mountain and I was like, ‘Rrrrraaah!’” she says, raising her arms above her head. She plays Norse Queen Gudrún in the Viking drama. “I thought I’d be blown over by the wind, but I was like, ‘Rrrrraaah!’ It felt good.” Although a release date hasn’t been announced, Kidman hopes audiences will see “The Northman” in theaters. “We want those theaters to survive,” the “Being the Ricardos” star says. “We want those theaters to be there so you can go and sit in a theater and watch a film. I love doing that. I love doing it with my family.” For more of my chat with Kidman, click here.

I finally had the chance to dine at the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures restaurant Fanny’s. The scallops were delicious, followed by very yummy lemon cake for dessert. It was also nice to see that the eatery offers a mocktail for those who don’t drink alcohol. It’s not a surprise that Fanny’s has become one of the industry’s go-to meeting spots.