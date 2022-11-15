Jamie Lee Curtis and Lindsay Lohan Are ‘Committed’ to Making ‘Freaky Friday’ Sequel: Disney Is ‘Interested’

It sounds like Lindsay Lohan and Jamie Lee Curtis will be making a “Freaky Friday” sequel.

“There is no scheduled date, but we’re talking,” Curtis told me last night at the Los Angeles premiere of “Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery.” “People are talking. The right people are talking.”

Curtis said she and Lohan discussed their possible big screen reunion last Sunday.

“I’m 64 in a week and Lindsay is 36…[A sequel] lends itself so beautifully,” Curtis said. “We’re both committed to it, and it’s not ours to make. It’s Disney’s to make and I think they’re interested and we’re talking.”

Considering how Curtis brought back the “Halloween” franchise, are they already considering multiple installments of “Freaky Friday” films?

“Let’s just try to get another one made,” Curtis said. “We’re a ways away.”

Lohan recently returned to acting with a starring role in the Netflix holiday movie “Falling for Christmas,” opposite “Glee” alum Chord Overstreet.

“Lohan gives her character, who in lesser hands could have been one-note, a soulful sense of humor, vulnerability and verve,” film critic Courtney Howard wrote in a review for Variety. “She’s hilarious when tasked to play completely insufferable, flexing her comedic muscularity when pratfalling over a Barcalounger or down a slick set of stairs.”

Released in 2003, “Friday Friday” is based on Mary Rodgers’s 1972 novel of the same name. Curtis and Lohan starred as a mother and daughter whose bodies are switched, and it reportedly made more than $160 million on a $26 million budget. Curtis earned a Golden Globe nomination for her role.