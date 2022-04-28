‘Fire Island’ World Premiere to Open New York’s NewFest Pride (EXCLUSIVE)

Searchlight Pictures’ queer romantic comedy “Fire Island” will have its world premiere on June 2 during NewFest’s NewFest Pride series.

“We are thrilled to kick off our annual Pride month event with the world premiere of Andrew Ahn’s ‘Fire Island,’” NewFest executive director David Hatkoff said in statement on Thursday morning. “This joyful film captures the sexy, romantic, celebratory energy of the iconic NY gay enclave, and we can’t wait to celebrate with the film’s cast and creative team with a blow-out, prideful event in the heart of NYC.”

Set in Fire Island, New York’s popular gay getaway Pines neighborhood and inspired by Jane Austen’s “Pride and Prejudice,” the film stars Joel Kim Booster and Bowen Yang as best friends who are determined to have the ultimate summer adventure.

Produced by JAX Media, “Fire Island” is directed by Andrew Ahn and written by Booster. “I’m so honored that ‘Fire Island’ is world premiering at NewFest Pride this year,” Ahn said. “As an alumnus and supporter of the festival, I love the work NewFest does to build community for LGBTQ+ people in New York. I can’t wait to kick off Pride with the world premiere of our film and celebrating the importance of chosen family.”

Rounding out the “Fire Island” cast are Margaret Cho, Conrad Ricamora, James Scully, Matt Rogers, Tomás Matos, Torian Miller, Nick Adams and Zane Phillips.

NewFest Pride kicks off June 2 at the SVA Theatre and runs virtually and in-person through June 6. It is presented by Chevrolet and sponsored by Ketel One Family Made Vodka.

“Fire Island” premieres on Hulu on June 3.