Brett Goldstein Asked ‘Ted Lasso’ Co-Star Hannah Waddingham If He Should Do ‘Thor’ Cameo

Brett Goldstein says he was forbidden to let anyone know that he filmed a cameo in “Thor: Love and Thunder.” Even his parents didn’t know.

However, the actor’s “Ted Lasso” co-star Hannah Waddingham tells me that he asked her what he should do when the offer came in to play Hercules in the post-credit scene opposite Russell Crowe as his father Zeus. “He said to me, ‘I’ve been offered this thing and was wondering if I should take it?’” Waddingham said Monday night the “Ted Lasso” Emmy FYC event at the Maybourne in Beverly Hills. “I went, ‘Are you mental? Are you having a little bit of a moment?’ He was like, ‘Why?’ I went, ‘Are you seriously thinking you might not play Hercules for like three seconds?’”

Then Waddingham never heard about it again until “Love and Thunder” was released. “I was like, ‘You cheeky bastard!’” she said.

Goldstein recalled meeting with the “Thor” costume department in secret to get his measurements for his Hercules armor. “I’ve never had anything fit me so well,” he told me. “The shoes! I gotta tell you about the shoes. I got weird big feet, but the shoes were perfect. I put them on and they were perfect from the start. They fit me perfectly.”

Juno Temple laughed when asked when she found out about the casting. “I can’t say,” she said, smiling.

She was gobsmacked when she saw the movie: “You’re like, ‘Dude, that’s one of my best friends in a big Hollywood movie!’ It was genius casting.”

Phil Dunster was also hesitant to reveal when Goldstein might have told him the big news. “He’s always been Hercules to me,” he cracked. “He’s a big hunky boy.”

The “Ted Lasso” cast attends the Emmy FYC event in Beverly Hills on July 18.

Goldstein insists he doesn’t know what the futures holds for his Hercules, but Dunster hopes Marvel gives him more to do. “He is genuinely one of the sweetest, most thoughtful and curious people you could know,” Dunster said. “I’m sure they’re going to bring a lot of depth to Hercules if they’re going to do anything with it. It’s funny because Hercules is like this big gruff dude and Brett is the guy who laughs at fart jokes with me.”

There were some rumors of the casting that made their way to social media, but Goldstein refused to confirm anything when co-star Toheeb Jimoh tried to get him to spill. “I was watching the movie and I got to the end and realized if he’s in it, it’s going to be in the end so I secretly recorded it,” Jimoh said. “I still have it on my phone right now. I watch it so much. He is incredible.”

And, Jimoh added, “Brett can get jacked! Have you seen him? The guy is built crazy. He’s got the physique. He’s got the voice. He’s got the charisma. He’s got the presence and he’s fully as hell.”

Jimoh has already hit Goldstein up for a part if a Hercules film ever gets made: “I will be in that movie!”