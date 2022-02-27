Tom Holland’s ‘Uncharted’ Nears $150 Million at International Box Office, Crosses $220 Million Globally

Sony’s video game adaptation “Uncharted,” starring Tom Holland as street-smart treasure hunter Nathan Drake, had another solid showing at the international box office.

Over the weekend, the PG-13 video game adaptation collected $35 million from 64 overseas territories, pushing its international tally to $143 million. With $83 million in North American ticket sales, “Uncharted” has generated $226.4 million globally so far. That haul is impressive because “Uncharted” has yet to open in China (March 14), which currently stands as the world’s biggest theatrical market.

“Uncharted” continues to pull in crowds in the United Kingdom, Holland’s birthplace. After adding another $4.4 million in the U.K. over the weekend, “Uncharted” has earned $24.8 million to date in the island nation. The movie has also enjoyed strong holds in France, making $4.1 million over the weekend and $12.2 million to date; Australia, earning $3 million over the weekend and $7.8 million to date; and Germany, amassing $2.6 million over the weekend and $6.7 million to date.

Directed by Ruben Fleischer (“Venom”), “Uncharted” is based on the popular PlayStation video game series and cost $120 million to produce. The globe-trotting adventure follows Nathan Drake and his wisecracking partner Sully (Mark Wahlberg) as they embark on a death-defying quest to uncover the greatest treasure never found.

The release of “Uncharted” comes shortly after Holland’s record-breaking superhero blockbuster “Spider-Man: No Way Home,” which debuted in December and keeps shattering expectations. The comic book movie added another $7 million over the weekend, pushing its global tally to a staggering $1.85 billion. Outside of the U.S. and Canada, where “No Way Home” has generated $779 million in total, the film’s top-earning markets include the U.K. ($127.3 million), Mexico ($76.2 million), France ($65.2 million) and South Korea ($63.1 million).

In non-Holland related movies, Disney and 20th Century’s murder mystery “Death on the Nile” sailed past a notable milestone, crossing $100 million at the global box office. The film, directed by Kenneth Branagh, earned $10.6 million from 47 overseas territories, bringing its international total to $68 million. So far, “Death on the Nile” has generated $8.9 million in China, $8.8 million in the U.K. and $6.8 million in Russia. It opened this weekend in Japan, where it earned $1.5 million.

Another holdover, Universal’s animated musical comedy “Sing 2,” earned $8.43 million from 66 international markets over the weekend. The movie opened in theaters around Christmas and has generated $200 million overseas and $351.4 million globally.

New to the big screen, “Cyrano,” a romantic musical drama starring “Game of Thrones” actor Peter Dinklage, debuted in nine markets, including the U.K. and Ireland, Japan and Australia, where it grossed a soft $1 million combined. Along with its $1.4 million launch in North America, “Cyrano” has brought in $2.4 million worldwide, a lackluster result for a $30 million-budgeted film. Joe Wright directed the well-reviewed “Cyrano,” which is based on the 2018 stage musical and Edmond Rostand’s 1897 play “Cyrano de Bergerac” about a tragic love triangle.