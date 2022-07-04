‘Top Gun: Maverick’ Leads as U.K. June Box Office Soars to $116 Million

The total U.K. and Ireland box office for June 2022 was £95.7 million ($116 million), according to numbers released by Comscore.

May holdover “Top Gun: Maverick” was the top film of the month with £37.1 million, for a total of £65.3 million. The Tom Cruise vehicle is also the top grossing film of the year in the territory so far, 55% above “Doctor Strange In The Multiverse Of Madness” (£42 million), which is the fifth highest grosser of June with £2.4 million. The sequel is also Cruise’s highest-grossing film to date, and Paramount’s best performing movie ever released – with the pair re-uniting again for next summer’s “Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One.”

At second position on June was “Jurassic World: Dominion,” with a gross of £28.5 million, which is the fifth best performing movie of the year so far. “Lightyear” was in third position, with a total to date of £7.6 million.

In fourth place was Baz Luhrmann’s “Elvis,” with a gross of £7.2 million so far. Universal’s “The Black Phone” entered the charts in June in sixth position, with a gross of £2 million. Universal are currently the top performing distributor of the year, with a market share of 24%.

“Everything Everywhere All At Once” was seventh placed with £1.4 million and a total gross of £4.9 million and “Downton Abbey: A New Era” was eighth, grossing £1 million in June and a total of £14.8 million to date, 5% behind the current best performing British film of the year, “Belfast” (£15.5 million).

Alex Garland’s “Men” was in ninth position with a gross of £982,000 and rounding off the top 10 was “Sonic The Hedgehog 2” with £974,000, and a total gross of £26.6 million, making it the sixth-highest grossing film of the year.

July began with Universal’s wide release “Minions: The Rise Of Gru” and Disney’s “Thor: Love And Thunder” is opening on Thursday. Family drama “The Railway Children Return” is due July 15 from Studiocanal and Olivia Newman’s book adaptation “Where The Crawdads Sing” follows July 22 from Sony. The month ends with the July 29 release of Warner Bros.’ “DC League Of Super-Pets” and Irish drama “Joyride” from Vertigo.

