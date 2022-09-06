‘Top Gun: Maverick’ Jets Past ‘Titanic’ on U.K. All Time Box Office Chart, ‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’ Swings Beyond ‘No Time to Die’

In its 15th weekend of release, Paramount’s “Top Gun: Maverick” is still flying high at the U.K. and Ireland box office.

The Tom Cruise vehicle collected £600,258 ($692,670) in third place at the box office, according to numbers released by Comscore. With a total of £81.6 million ($94.1 million) it has overtaken “Titanic” (£80.3 million) to occupy the No. 9 position on the all time box office chart in the territory.

Sony’s “Spider-Man: No Way Home” swung back into cinemas with an extended cut and collected £469,309 in fifth position in its 38th weekend in the territory. With a total of £96.9 million, it has swung past James Bond film “No Time to Die” (£96.7 million) and is now No. 3 among the territory’s all time box office champions. “Star Wars: The Force Awakens” (£123.2 million) and another Bond title “Skyfall” (£103.2 million) are the top two.

A pair of animated features returned to the top of the weekend chart. Universal’s “Minions: The Rise Of Gru” topped the box office with £1.05 million for a total of £44.1 million after its 10th weekend. Close behind was Warner Bros.’ “DC League Of Super-Pets” with £1 million for a total of £14 million in its sixth weekend.

In fourth place, Sony’s “Bullet Train” collected £554,100 in its fifth weekend for a total of £9.2 million.

Universal’s 40th anniversary rerelease of “E.T.” debuted in seventh position with £438,715 and the other debut was Entertainment Film Distributors’ “Three Thousand Years of Longing” in 10th place with £307,176.

The upcoming weekend, the wide releases opening across more than 100 locations each are Disney’s Bollywood film “Brahmastra Part 1: Shiva,” starring Amitabh Bachchan, Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Mouni Roy and Nagarjuna Akkineni; Vertigo’s “Crimes of the Future,” directed by David Cronenberg and starring Viggo Mortensen, Léa Seydoux, Kristen Stewart; and Paramount’s animation “Tad The Lost Explorer And The Curse Of The Mummy.”

Sony is bowing horror comedy “Bodies Bodies Bodies,” Curzon is opening Claire Denis’ Berlin winner “Both Sides of the Blade,” starring Juliette Binoche and Vincent Lindon and Disney is releasing 1950s-set comedy mystery “See How They Run,” starring Saoirse Ronan and Sam Rockwell.

There are a brace of rereleases as well – Steven Spielberg’s “Jaws” in IMAX from Universal and the 50th anniversary release of Luis Buñuel’s “Discreet Charm Of The Bourgeoisie” in a 4K restoration from Studiocanal.