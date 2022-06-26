‘Top Gun: Maverick’ Soars Past $1 Billion, Overtakes ‘Doctor Strange 2’ as the Highest-Grossing Movie of the Year Globally

Paramount and Skydance’s all-American blockbuster “Top Gun: Maverick” is still flying high at the box office, crossing the coveted $1 billion milestone over the weekend.

It’s only the second film in COVID times (following Sony’s “Spider-Man: No Way Home) to reach that benchmark. It’s even more impressive that “Maverick” hit the $1 billion mark without playing in China or Russia, two major markets.

“Top Gun: Maverick” is also notable because it’s Tom Cruise’s first movie to surpass $1 billion at the worldwide box office. Previously, 2018’s “Mission: Impossible – Fallout” ranked as the actor’s most successful film with $791.1 million worldwide.

Prior to this weekend, the sequel to Tom Cruise’s 1986 action flick “Top Gun” was already the highest-grossing movie of the year at the domestic box office, with revenues currently at $521 million. Along with $484.7 million at the international box office, “Maverick” has grossed $1.006 billion worldwide. With those ticket sales, the movie has overtaken Disney’s Marvel adventure “Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness” ($943 million) as the highest-grossing movie of the year at the global box office.

According to Paramount, repeat customers have been fueling that momentum. By its fourth weekend in North American movie theaters, 16% of the audience has returned more than once and 4% has returned three times or more.

More to come…