‘Top Gun: Maverick’ Speeds to $600 Million at Domestic Box Office

Tom Cruise’s Pete Mitchell keeps soaring to new box office heights.

Paramount’s blockbuster sequel “Top Gun: Maverick has surpassed $600 million in North American ticket sales, a milestone that only a dozen films have ever reached.

Ticket sales currently stand at $601.9 million domestically and $595.6 million internationally, bringing the film’s global tally to a staggering $1.19 billion. Weeks ago, “Top Gun: Maverick” became the first movie of the year (and only the second in COVID times) to surpass $1 billion globally.

After nearly two months in theaters, “Maverick” ranks as the 12th-highest grossing film at the domestic box office.

Paramount Pictures is celebrating the achievement that “Top Gun: Maverick” has surpassed “Titanic’s” first-run release as the studio’s highest-grossing domestic film in its 110-year history. In its original 1997 run, “Titanic” grossed $600.7 million. With subsequent re-releases, James Cameron’s romantic disaster epic has generated $659.3 million and towers as the seventh-biggest domestic release of all time.

“For 110 years, Paramount Pictures has produced and distributed some of the most iconic films in Hollywood history, including the all-time classic Titanic, which marks its 25th anniversary this year,” said Brian Robbins, Paramount’s president and CEO. “‘Top Gun: Maverick’ is a phenomenal motion picture, and we take deep pride in celebrating this tremendous achievement alongside Tom Cruise, our filmmakers and cast, our marketing and distribution teams, and, of course, all the new and original Top Gun fans, without whom this wouldn’t have been possible.”

Directed by Joseph Kosinski, the long-delayed and rapturously received “Top Gun: Maverick” centers on Cruise’s Pete “Maverick” Mitchell as he trains a new group of cocky aviators for a crucial assignment. The cast includes Miles Teller, Glen Powell, Jon Hamm, Jennifer Connelly and Val Kilmer, who played Iceman in the first “Top Gun.”

