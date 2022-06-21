‘Top Gun: Maverick’ Cruises Past $900 Million at Global Box Office

Paramount’s blockbuster “Top Gun: Maverick” is still flying at sky-high altitudes, surpassing $900 million at the global box office.

With $901.8 million in the bank, the sequel to Tom Cruise’s 1986 action flick “Top Gun” stands as the year’s second-highest grossing movie worldwide behind Disney’s Marvel adventure “Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness” ($943 million). At this rate, “Maverick” is poised to overtake the crown in the coming weeks.

Even without playing in China or Russia, the $1 billion mark looks to be within reach. That would be notable because only one other Hollywood movie, Sony’s “Spider-Man: No Way Home,” has crushed that particular benchmark in COVID times.

“Top Gun: Maverick” has grossed $474.7 million at the domestic box office, making it the highest-grossing movie of the year in the U.S. For the studio, “Top Gun: Maverick” stands as second-highest grossing domestic release in Paramount Pictures history.

According to Paramount, repeat customers have been fueling that momentum. By its fourth weekend in North American movie theaters, 16% of the audience has returned more than once and 4% has returned three times or more.

The action-packed tentpole has been equally popular overseas, where it has generated $427.1 million. “Top Gun: Maverick” is now the highest-grossing Cruise movie in 23 markets, including the United Kingdom, Australia and Brazil.

After only 25 days on the big screen, “Top Gun: Maverick” also stands as Cruise’s biggest movie at the global box office, passing 2018’s “Mission: Impossible – Fallout,” which was previously the actor’s most successful film with $791.1 million worldwide. At this rate, “Maverick” could become his first movie to surpass $1 billion in global ticket sales.

Joseph Kosinski directed “Top Gun: Maverick,” which has been loudly embraced by critics and audiences alike. In the nostalgia-fueled movie, Cruise’s Pete “Maverick” Mitchell returns to the cockpit for the first time in decades to train a new group of cocky aviators for a deadly mission. Miles Teller, Glen Powell, Jon Hamm, Jennifer Connelly and Val Kilmer, who played Iceman in the first “Top Gun,” round out the cast.