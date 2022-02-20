Tom Holland’s ‘Uncharted’ Tops Box Office Charts With $44 Million Debut

Sony’s long-in-the-works video game adaptation “Uncharted” collected $44.1 million between Friday and Sunday, enough to lead domestic box office charts and solidify Tom Holland’s star power.

The big-budget action adventure has been positioned as a key test of Holland’s bankability outside of his blockbuster success as Spider-Man. “Uncharted” has received mixed reviews, at best, so it’s safe to assume the 25-year-old British actor had a healthy hand in selling tickets. It also helps that “Uncharted” is rated PG-13 and based on one of the most popular video games.

Directed by “Ruben Fleischer, who previously led Tom Hardy’s comic book tentpole “Venom” to box office glory, “Uncharted” is expected to earn $52 million from 4,275 North American theaters through the President’s Day holiday on Monday. It’s an impressive start in COVID times, but it doesn’t mean the film has an easy path to profitability. “Uncharted” carries a $120 million price tag, so international ticket sales will be key in getting out of the red.

To that end, “Uncharted” crucially landed a release date in China, the world’s biggest theatrical market. Visual effects-heavy action-adventures, like “Uncharted,” tend to play well in China. But recently the country’s censors have been ultra-selective about letting Hollywood movies screen in its movie theaters, and when the Chinese government has approved outside product, it’s been a real mixed bag at the box office. So the film’s success in China remains to be seen. Since “Uncharted” isn’t opening in China until March 14, piracy could be a concern.

Outside of China, “Uncharted” has been a favorite on movie theater marquees. Already, the movie has earned about $55 million at the international box office and has crossed $100 million globally.

“This is an excellent opening,” says David A. Gross, who runs the movie consulting firm Franchise Entertainment Research. “Action adventures based on video games are big movies, and this weekend’s figure is nearly double the average for the genre. He adds, “Budgets run high, so ‘Uncharted’ needs to connect in every market. So far, it is doing that.”

“Uncharted” follows the globe-trotting treasure hunter Nathan Drake and his wisecracking partner Sully (Mark Wahlberg, who was once attached to play Nathan Drake and since aged out of the role) as they embark on a death-defying quest to uncover the greatest treasure never found. Complicating matters, the fearless explorers are racing against two baddies (played by Antonio Banderas and Tati Gabrielle) to locate the fabled fortunes. Audiences have awarded the film a “B+” CinemaScore. More than 60% of opening weekend crowds were male and roughly 70% were 35 or younger.

Executives at Sony point to “Uncharted’s” exclusive run in theaters (unlike other pandemic-releases, people can’t immediately watch the movie at home) for its stronger-than-expected turnout.

“This result is yet another extraordinary testament to the appetite for the theatrical experience that Sony Pictures bet on,” Sony Pictures Motion Picture Group president Josh Greenstein said in a statement. “Tom Holland and Mark Wahlberg are brilliant together.”

“Uncharted” ruled over box office charts, but it wasn’t the only new nationwide release to beat expectations. Channing Tatum’s PG-13 canine adventure “Dog” landed in second place with $15.1 million from 3,677 locations, a great start for a film that’s not based on comic book characters or another chapter in an existing film franchise. Through Monday, the movie is expected to gross $18.05 million.

With its $15 production budget, “Dog” is already a winner for Tatum, who directed the movie with Reid Carolin, as well as MGM, who produced the movie along with FilmNation Entertainment.

The road-trip buddy comedy follows a former Army Ranger and his dog as they race down the Pacific Coast in hopes of making it to a fellow soldier’s funeral on time. The feel-good film — it was marketed with the tagline “Don’t worry, the dog doesn’t die” — played the strongest in America’s heartland, where “Dog” generated more than 75% of its business, according to MGM. It has an “A-” CinemaScore, which indicates the movie should benefit from positive word-of-mouth. Among inaugural ticket buyers, 54% were female, 73% were over the age of 25 and 37% were 45 or older.

To further confirm Holland’s star power, his other movie “Spider-Man: Far From Home” secured the No. 3 spot on domestic box office charts. In its 10th weekend of release, the comic book sequel added $7.2 million between Friday and Sunday and should end Monday with $8.8 million. That brings its North American tally to a stunning $771.74 million, the third-highest grossing movie in history not adjusted for inflation.

Disney and 20th Century’s murder mystery “Death on the Nile” sunk to fourth place in its sophomore outing. After debuting last weekend with a leading $12.8 million, the film dug up another $6.3 million from 3,280 venues, a 51% decline. It’s expected to make $7.2 million through Monday, taking “Death on the Nile” past the not-so-coveted $25 million mark at the domestic box office. The movie has grossed $75 million globally, which isn’t all that great considering it cost a hefty $90 million to produce.

Paramount’s go-for-broke comedy “Jackass Forever” rounded out the top five with $5.2 million from 3,071 locations. It’s projected to bring in $6.2 million over the extended four-day holiday weekend. “Jackass Forever,” the fourth theatrical adventure for Johnny Knoxville, Steve-O, Wee Man and crew, has earned $47.7 million to date. That’s pretty good for a movie that cost only $10 million.

Elsewhere, Jennifer Lopez’s romantic comedy “Marry Me” hasn’t yet found its happily ever after. Notching sixth place, the Universal Pictures film amassed $3.6 million over the weekend, marking a 61% dip from its opening. The movie is expected to finish with $4.2 million on Monday, which would take its domestic total to $17.39 million. “Marry Me,” which co-stars Owen Wilson and Maluma, is available simultaneously on NBCUniversal’s streaming service Peacock.