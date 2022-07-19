‘Thor: Love And Thunder’ Continues U.K. Box Office Reign

Disney’s “Thor: Love And Thunder” topped the U.K. and Ireland box office for the second consecutive weekend with £4.06 million ($4.8 million), according to numbers released by Comscore. The latest film in the Marvel Cinematic Universe now has a total of £20.8 million.

Universal’s “Minions: The Rise Of Gru” had another strong showing with £2.66 million in second place and has a total of £23.1 million after three weekends. In third position, Warner Bros.’ “Elvis” collected £1 million for a total of £16.1 million after four weekends.

Placing fourth was Paramount’s “Top Gun: Maverick.” Already the highest grossing film of the year in the territory, the Tom Cruise vehicle took a further £810,638 in its eighth weekend for a mighty total of £72.2 million.

Rounding off the top five was Universal’s “Jurassic World: Dominion,” which collected £383,502 in its sixth weekend for a total of £32.4 million.

Studiocanal’s “The Railway Children Return,” a new adventure following the 1970 classic, debuted in sixth position with £365,481.

The widest release this upcoming weekend is “Where the Crawdads Sing,” directed by Olivia Newman and starring Daisy Edgar-Jones, Taylor John Smith, Harris Dickinson, Michael Hyatt, Sterling Macer, Jr. and David Straithairn, which Sony Pictures Releasing International is opening across more than 300 location.

606 Distribution is bowing 2021 Cannes title “Robust,” starring Gérard Depardieu and Déborah Lukumuena, while Vertigo is debuting Locarno winner “She Will,” featuring Alice Krige, Kota Eberhardt, Malcom McDowell and Rupert Everett.

The U.K. remains a robust market for theatrical releases of documentaries and the weekend sees a trio of them — Jean-Jacques Annaud’s “Notre Dame On Fire” from Pathe, “Kurt Vonnegut: Unstuck In Time” from Altitude and “All Light, Everywhere” from ICA Cinema.

The British Film Institute has an ongoing major retrospective of Indian master Satyajit Ray and as part of that, BFI Distribution is re-releasing his 1963 masterpiece “The Big City” (“Mahanagar”).