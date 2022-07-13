‘Thor: Love And Thunder’ Booms at U.K. Box Office

Disney’s “Thor: Love And Thunder,” starring Chris Hemsworth, Natalie Portman, Christian Bale and Tessa Thompson, debuted atop the U.K. and Ireland box office with a mighty £12.2 million ($14.6 million), according to numbers released by Comscore.

Last week’s topper, Universal’s “Minions: The Rise Of Gru” placed second in its second weekend with £4.3 million for a total of £18.4 million. In its third weekend, Warner Bros.’ “Elvis” was in third position with £1.3 million and now has a total of £13.8 million.

Tom Cruise vehicle, Paramount’s “Top Gun: Maverick,” the leading grosser of 2022 in the territory so far, continued soaring with £1 million in fourth place and has a hefty £70.6 million total after seven weekends.

Rounding off the top five was Universal’s “Jurassic World: Dominion” with £560,166 and a total of £31.7 million after five weekends.

There were three debuts in the top 10 this past weekend. RSE’s Pakistani film “London Nahi Jaunga,” starring Humayun Saeed, released over the Eid holiday frame and debuted in eighth place with £92,117.

Universal’s “Brian & Charles” bowed in ninth place with £71,890, while a double bill of classic “Doctor Who” films charted in 10th place with £64,730.

Over the upcoming weekend, MUBI is giving a limited release to Jonas Carpignano’s 2021 Cannes winner “A Chiara,” while Studiocanal is bowing “The Railway Children Return” wide.

Dogwoof is releasing documentary “McEnroe” and Trinity Cine Asia Hong Kong Film “Chilli Laugh Story.”

Curzon is bowing crowd pleaser “The Good Boss,” starring Javier Bardem, while Netflix is opening the Russo brothers’ “The Gray Man,” starring Ryan Gosling, Chris Evans, Ana De Armas, Billy Bob Thornton, Alfre Woodard, “Bridgerton” season 1 star Regé-Jean Page and India’s Tamil cinema hero Dhanush, at more than 100 locations.

National Amusements is debuting “The Day The Music Died,” a documentary about Don McLean’s iconic song “American Pie” and Dreamz Entertainment Telugu-language cop action film “The Warriorr.”