‘Thor: Love and Thunder’ on Top of Korea Box Office With $10 Million Opening Weekend

The latest Marvel movie “Thor: Love and Thunder” opened on top of the South Korean box office with a convincing $10.0 million take that accounted for half of nationwide cinema revenues over the weekend.

“Thor” played over 2,000 screens according to data from Kobis, the tracking service operated by the Korean Film Council. Over its full five day opening run it amassed $14.8 million.

The score was enough to fly past “Top Gun Maverick” even though the latter is still speeding along strongly and commanded 33% of the total market. The Tom Cruise vehicle earned $6.58 million in its third weekend at the Korean box office for an aggregate of $38.5 million.

The power play by the two U.S. tentpoles kept the overall weekend score at $20.1 million, which is at the upper end of a range where Korean box office has settled since mid-May.

But the polarization is stark. Behind the top two, all other titles had to fight over the remaining one sixth of the total.

Park Chan-wook’s “Decision to Leave,” for which high hopes seem to be disappointed, earned $1.71 million in its second weekend. That was a decline of 32% from its opening frame and, after 12 days in cinemas, it has gathered $6.88 million.

“The Roundup” continued to slow. It earned $714,000 in fourth place, finally pushing its cumulative above the symbolic $100 million landmark. Since May 18, it has earned $100.3 million from 12.6 million tickets sold.

In fifth place, “The Witch: Part 2. The Other One” earned $461,000 for a cumulative of $22.0 million.

Chinese-made animation “Happy Little Submarine: Journey to the Center of the Deep Ocean” was the weekend’s second highest opener with $302,000 over the five days since its Wednesday launch.