‘The Lost City,’ ‘Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore’ Lead U.K. Easter Box Office

“The Lost City” and “Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore” led the U.K. and Ireland box office over the four-day Easter holiday weekend.

Paramount’s “The Lost City,” with a star-studded cast including Sandra Bullock, Channing Tatum, Daniel Radcliffe and Brad Pitt, debuted with £2.7 million ($3.5 million) atop the box office, according to numbers released by Comscore. Warner Bros.’ “Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore” was close behind with £2.6 million and has a total of £12.6 million after its second weekend.

In third position, Paramount’s “Sonic the Hedgehog 2” collected £2.04 million for a total of £16.3 million after three weekends.

Universal’s “The Northman,” directed by Robert Eggers and starring Alexander Skarsgård, Nicole Kidman, Anya Taylor-Joy and Ethan Hawke debuted in fourth position with £897,737.

Rounding off the top five was another debutant, Warner Bros.’ WWII drama “Operation Mincemeat,” starring Colin Firth, Matthew Macfadyen and Kelly Macdonald with £895,008.

There were two Indian debuts in the top 10 – “Beast,” starring Vijay, which released in Tamil and Hindi-language versions, collecting £505,648 in seventh position; and “K.G.F: Chapter 2,” starring Yash, which released in Kannada, Tamil and Hindi-language versions for £357,038 in eighth place.

The upcoming weekend sees Lionsgate releasing “The Unbearable Weight Of Massive Talent,” starring Nicolas Cage, Pedro Pascal and Sharon Horgan wide in more than 300 locations. New Wave is releasing Laura Wandel’s Cannes winner “Playground” and Dogwoof is releasing Giuseppe Tornatore’s documentary about legendary composer Ennio Morricone, “Ennio.”

Picturehouse Entertainment is releasing Audrey Diwan’s Venice winner “Happening” and Jade Films is bowing multiple award winning LGBTQ drama “Firebird.”

The Bollywood release of the week is cricket-themed “Jersey,” Gowtam Tinnanuri’s remake of his 2019 Telugu-language hit of the same name, starring Shahid Kapoor.