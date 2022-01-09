‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’ Stands as Eighth-Highest Grossing Movie in History With $1.5 Billion Globally

“Spider-Man: No Way Home” is still breaking box office records.

Sony’s latest web-slinging Marvel adventure has grossed $1.53 billion worldwide, cementing its place as the eighth-highest grossing movie ever at the global box office (not adjusted for inflation).

Over the weekend, “No Way Home” generated another $64 million internationally and $33 million domestically, enough to push the film’s tally past slots nine through 11 on all-time rankings, which belonged to “The Avengers” ($1.518 billion), “Furious 7” ($1.515 billion), “Frozen II” ($1.45 billion) and “Avengers: Age of Ultron” ($1.4 billion). Does it have enough steam to take down the films that stand in six and seventh place, “Jurassic World” ($1.67 billion) and “The Lion King” ($1.66 billion)? That’ll be the next box-office test of “No Way Home’s” impressive staying power.

At the domestic box office, “Spider-Man: No Way Home” has remained a force on the big screen despite the rapidly spreading omicron variant of COVID-19. With $668 million in ticket sales, it’s sixth-highest grossing movie in history at the domestic box office, surpassing “Titanic” ($659 million) and “Jurassic World” ($652 million). In no time, it should take fifth place, which belongs to “Avengers: Infinity War” ($678 million), and could eventually land in fourth place, where “Black Panther” ($700 million) currently sits.

Internationally, the newest Tom Holland-led comic book adaptation has collected a stellar $867.5 million since debuting in December. Over the weekend, “No Way Home” opened in Japan with $11.8 million, which is ahead of ticket sales for 2017’s “Homecoming” by 76% and ahead of 2019’s “Far From Home” by 35% in the same country. Among holdover markets, “No Way Home” brought in solid receipts in the United Kingdom ($6.2 million), Mexico ($2.5 million) and Indonesia ($1.2 million).

The film has done especially well in the U.K. — Holland’s birthplace — amassing $105.8 million to date. Other top-earning territories include Mexico with $69.7 million, South Korea with $55.8 million and France with $55.2 million. “No Way Home” isn’t playing in China, which is the world’s biggest moviegoing market.

Elsewhere at the international box office, Universal’s animated musical comedy “Sing 2” picked up $17 million from 54 overseas markets. The film, which opened around Christmas, has made $81 million internationally and $190.8 million globally so far.

Another holiday release, Disney and 20th Century’s “The King’s Man,” added another $13.4 million from 43 territories over the weekend. That pushes the prequel in the “Kingsman” spy comedy franchise to $49.2 million overseas and $74.3 million worldwide, a lackluster result.

“The Matrix Resurrections” has also struggled to attract audiences — in North America, where it debuted day-and-date on HBO Max, and overseas. The fourth installment in the Warner Bros. sci-fi action series generated $7.7 million from 76 markets, boosting its tally to $90 million internationally and $124.5 million globally. It’s a weak result for a film that cost $190 million, a hefty sum that doesn’t include global marketing fees. “Resurrections” opens in China on Friday, which could be a boon to ticket sales or could fail to make a dent. During the pandemic, Hollywood movies haven’t made much of an impact in Chinese movie theaters, and it doesn’t help that “The Matrix Resurrections” came out weeks ago everywhere else.

In fifth place (among Hollywood movies), Disney’s musical fable “Encanto” earned $5.8 million from 36 international territories. The well-reviewed family film, which is currently on Disney Plus, has grossed $123 million overseas and $215 million globally to date.