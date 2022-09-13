‘See How They Run’ Debuts Atop U.K. Box Office

Disney release “See How They Run,” starring Saoirse Ronan and Sam Rockwell, debuted atop the U.K. and Ireland box office with £1.1 million ($1.3 million), according to numbers released by Comscore.

The top four releases of the weekend were all debuts and a rerelease. Paramount’s animated sequel “Tad the Lost Explorer and the Curse of the Mummy” debuted in second place with £818,525.

Universal’s rerelease of Steven Spielberg’s “Jaws,” including an IMAX version, collected £524,233 in third position.

In fourth place, Disney’s big budget Bollywood action fantasy “Brahmāstra Part One: Shiva,” starring Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt, bowed with £516,943, while Sony’s “Bodies Bodies Bodies” debuted in seventh position with £351,159.

Two box office champions continued their sway over the box office in the top 10. In fifth position, Universal’s “Minions: The Rise Of Gru” collected £382,581 in its 11th weekend for a total of £44.7 million. And in ninth place, Paramount’s Tom Cruise vehicle “Top Gun: Maverick” added another £311,155 in its 16th weekend for a total of £82.1 million.

For the weekend ahead Universal has postponed the release of “Ticket to Paradise,” starring George Clooney and Julia Roberts, as a mark of respect to the late Queen Elizabeth II. The film, due to release wide at more than 300 locations on Sept. 16, will now open on Sept. 20, a day after the Queen’s funeral on Sept. 19. Several cinemas in the U.K. and Northern Ireland will remain closed on Sept. 19, while others will screen the funeral live to members of the public for free.

Universal’s David Bowie documentary “Moonage Daydream” is scheduled to release on Sept. 16. A brace of Sundance titles – Bulldog Film Distribution’s Sundance title “Strawberry Mansion” and Picturehouse Entertainment’s “Hatching” – are also due to bow as is Anti-Worlds Releasing’s São Paulo title “Bloody Oranges.”

Lionsgate is opening Kevin Smith’s “Clerks III” while Curzon is bowing Cannes title “Funny Pages.” Break Out Pictures is releasing Dublin Film Critics Circle Awards winner “Róise & Frank” and Verve Pictures is opening LGBTQ+ drama “In From The Side.”

Park Circus is distributing the 25th anniversary rerelease of Quentin Tarantino’s “Jackie Brown.”