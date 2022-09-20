‘See How They Run’ Stays Atop U.K. Box Office, ‘Top Gun: Maverick’ Reenters Top Five

Disney’s “See How They Run” occupied the top spot for the second weekend in a row at the U.K. and Ireland box office, with £984,779 ($1.1 million), per numbers released by Comscore. The film now has a total of £2.8 million.

In its seventh weekend, Sony’s “Bullet Train,” starring Brad Pitt, collected £325,252 in second place for a total of £10.3 million.

In third position with £321,746 was Universal’s “Minions: The Rise Of Gru,” which now has a total of £45.1 million after 12 weekends.

Paramount’s Tom Cruise vehicle “Top Gun: Maverick” stormed back into the top five with £320,963 in fourth place. With a total of £82.6 million after 17 weekends, the film is the top grossing film of 2022 in the territory and eighth on the all time chart behind “Avengers: Endgame” (£88.7 million).

Rounding off the top five was Warner Bros.’ “DC League Of Super-Pets,” which collected £307,920 in its eighth weekend for a total of £14.8 million.

The week’s only charting debut was Universal’s David Bowie documentary “Moonage Daydream” that bowed at No. 10 with £181,467.

Universal’s “Ticket to Paradise,” starring George Clooney and Julia Roberts, released on Tuesday, Sept. 20, after being postponed as a mark of respect to the mourning period for Queen Elizabeth II, with cinemas across the U.K. remaining closed on Monday save the ones screening her funeral for free.

The big release this upcoming weekend is Olivia Wilde’s “Don’t Worry Darling,” starring Florence Pugh, Harry Styles and Chris Pine, which generated its fair share of controversy when it premiered at the Venice Film Festival earlier this month. Warner Bros. is releasing it wide across more than 300 locations.

Sony is releasing hotly anticipated anime film “Mobile Suit Gundam: Cucuruz Doan’s Island” while Republic Film is opening Lena Dunham’s Toronto title “Catherine Called Birdy.”

New Wave is opening Korean auteur Hong Sang-soo’s acclaimed “In Front of Your Face” and Blue Finch Film Releasing is releasing Antonia Campbell-Hughes’s SXSW winner “It Is in Us All.”

The Bollywood release of the week is “Chup,” starring Sunny Deol, Dulquer Salman, Shreya Dhanwanthary and Pooja Bhatt, from Moviegoers Entertainment.

Disney is rereleasing James Cameron’s “Avatar” ahead of the December bow for its sequel “Avatar: The Way of Water.”