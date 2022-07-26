‘Minions: The Rise Of Gru,’ ‘Thor: Love and Thunder’ Battle Atop U.K. Box Office

Universal’s “Minions: The Rise Of Gru” and Disney’s “Thor: Love And Thunder” were in a neck and neck battle atop the U.K. and Ireland box office with the animated film narrowly besting the Marvel superhero.

“Minions: The Rise Of Gru,” which had debuted in pole position in the territory, returned to the top with £3.08 million ($3.7 million) in its fourth weekend, according to numbers released by Comscore. The film now has a total of £28.2 million. “Thor: Love And Thunder” was close behind with £3.05 million in its third weekend for a total of £26.4 million.

Sony’s “Where The Crawdads Sing” debuted in third position with £1.3 million, while Warner Bros.’ “Elvis” collected £1.2 million in fourth place in its fifth weekend for a total of £18.4 million.

Rounding off the top five was Paramount’s Tom Cruise vehicle “Top Gun: Maverick.” Already the highest grossing film of the year in the U.K. and Ireland, the film took in another £1.09 million in its ninth weekend to soar to a total of £74.1 million.

The upcoming weekend, coinciding with the school holidays, Warner Bros.’ is releasing family friendly animated title “DC League Of Super-Pets,” featuring the voice talents of Dwayne Johnson, Kevin Hart, Kate McKinnon, Vanessa Bayer, Natasha Lyonne, Diego Luna and Keanu Reeves, across more than 300 locations.

Curzon’s Wim Wenders re-releases continue with “Paris, Texas” while Dogwoof is opening Sara Dosa’s Sundance winning volcanic documentary “Fire of Love.” Picturehouse Entertainment is releasing Panah Panahi’s family road trip Cannes title “Hit The Road,” while Vertigo Releasing is bowing drama “Joyride,” starring Olivia Colman.

Dreamz Entertainment is debuting Indian action adventure “Vikrant Rona,” featuring Sudeep and Jacqueline Fernandez.