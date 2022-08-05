‘Minions: The Rise of Gru,’ ‘Thor: Love and Thunder’ Lead as U.K. July Box Office Soars to $152 Million

The total U.K. and Ireland box office for July 2022 was £126.5 million ($152.7 million), according to numbers released by Comscore. While the number is a significant chunk above June’s $116 million, it is still running 20% behind the same period in pre-COVID 2019.

“Minions: The Rise Of Gru” debuted at No.1 with £10.4 million, achieving the highest opening of an animated film for 2022. With a total of £35.5 million, the film is now the highest-grossing animation of the year, and No.19 in the all-time animation chart, behind “The Secret Life Of Pets” (£36.5 million).

At No.2, “Thor: Love And Thunder” scored the fourth-highest opening of 2022 with £12.2 million. With a total of £32.3 million, the film is now the sixth-highest grossing film of the year. In third position, late June release “Elvis” added a further £14.7 million for a total of £21.9 million.

After ten weeks on release, Tom Cruise vehicle “Top Gun: Maverick” continued to soar and is the No.4 film of the month, grossing an additional £11.6 million for a total of £76.9 million. The sequel, the highest grosser of the year, is also now the tenth-highest grossing title of all time in the territory, behind “Titanic” (£80.2 million).

Rounding off the top five was another holdover “Jurassic World: Dominion,” which added £5.6 million for a total of £34.2 million. It is tracking 18% behind the lifetime total of the previous instalment in the franchise, “Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom” (£41.6 million).

Charting at No. 6 was “Where The Crawdads Sing,” with a total of £4.8 million. At No. 7 with £4.9 million, “DC League Of Super-Pets” was the widest animation opening of the year, across 666 sites, ahead of “Lightyear,” which opened across 655 locations and is at No. 9 with £2.5 million in July, for a total of £10.1 million.

At No. 8, with £2.7 million, filmed live theater “Prima Facie – NT Live 2022” is the highest-grossing event cinema release of the year, above Secret Cinema event “Dirty Dancing” (£2.3 million), which is at No. 10. The previous Secret Cinema event, “Casino Royale” in 2019, grossed £8.4 million in 18 weeks.

August has kicked off with the release of Brad Pitt’s “Bullet Train” (Sony). It will be followed by “Forrest Gump” Bollywood remake, Aamir Khan’s “Laal Singh Chaddha” (Aug. 11, Paramount) and Jordan Peele’s sci-fi horror Nope (Aug. 12, Universal) opening from Friday. The latest anime instalment “Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero” (Aug. 17, Sony), sequel to hit comedy “Fisherman’s Friends: One And All” (Aug. 19, Entertainment) and “Orphan: First Kill” (Aug. 19, Signature) follow. The month concludes with a trio of releases on Aug. 26 — Idris Elba’s “Beast” (Universal), “The Invitation” (Sony) and “Mr. Malcolm’s List” (Vertigo).

U.K. and Ireland — Top 10 Titles of July 2022

(July 1-Aug.4)

Comscore

U.K. and Ireland — Top 10 Titles of 2022

Jan. 7-Aug.4)