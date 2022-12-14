‘Matilda’ Stays Atop U.K. Box Office as ‘Avatar’ Sequel Looms

Sony release “Matilda the Musical” stayed in pole position at the U.K. and Ireland box office for the third weekend in a row. The Roald Dahl adaptation added £2.1 million ($2.6 million) for a total of £10.7 million, according to numbers released by Comscore.

In second place, Disney’s “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” collected £803,800 for a total of £30.8 million after five weekends. In third position, Universal’s “Violent Night” earned £567,351 for a total of £1.9 million after its second weekend.

In fourth place was Disney’s “Strange World,” which took £305,802 and now has £1.7 million after three weekends. Rounding off the top five, another Disney release, “The Menu,” earned £192,827 and now has a total of £3 million after its fourth weekend.

In seventh place, the Royal Opera House’s filmed ballet “The Nutcracker” collected £133,397 in its second weekend and now has a total of £702,216.

The sixth, eighth, ninth and 10th position in the top 10 were all occupied by Christmas season rereleases from Park Circus. In sixth place “Elf” took £150,663, in eighth position “Home Alone” earned £119,533, in ninth the 30th anniversary rerelease of “The Muppet Christmas Carol” £94,221 and in 10th “The Polar Express” £88,882.

The upcoming weekend, all eyes are on James Cameron’s “Avatar: The Way of Water,” from Disney, which is getting a saturation release across the territory in 2D, 3D and Imax versions. The much anticipated sequel to the 2009 all time highest box office champion stars Sam Worthington, Zoe Saldaña, Sigourney Weaver, Stephen Lang, Cliff Curtis, Joel David Moore, CCH Pounder, Edie Falco, Jemaine Clement, Giovanni Ribisi and Kate Winslet.

The only counter programming to the “Avatar” sequel is Miracle Comms’ animated “The Nutcracker And The Magic Flute,” which is opening across more than 100 locations.