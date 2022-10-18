‘Lyle, Lyle, Crocodile,’ ‘Halloween Ends’ Debut Atop U.K. Box Office

Sony’s “Lyle, Lyle, Crocodile,” the film adaptation of the children’s books by Bernard Waber, featuring a singing crocodile, bowed at the U.K. and Ireland box office with £2.7 million ($3.1 million), according to numbers released by Comscore.

Universal’s “Halloween Ends,” the final instalment in the horror trilogy of sequels to the original 1978 film, starring Jamie Lee Curtis, debuted in second place with £2.1 million. Another horror, Paramount’s “Smile,” collected £1.4 million in third position in its third weekend for a total of £7.2 million.

In fourth place, in its fourth weekend, Universal’s “Ticket to Paradise,” starring Julia Roberts and George Clooney, took £617,041 for a total of £7.7 million.

Rounding off the top five was Warner Bros.’ “Don’t Worry Darling” with £610,841, which now has a total of £9.3 million after four weekends.

There were two more debuts in the top 10. Moviegoers Entertainment’s Pakistani epic “The Legend of Maula Jatt,” starring Fawad Khan and Mahira Khan, bowed at No. 9 with £315,219 and Warner Bros.’ Toronto title “Emily” at No. 10 with £276,322.

There is a glut of big ticket releases this upcoming weekend. Warner Bros.’ DC Universe film “Black Adam,” starring Dwayne Johnson, is opening wide as is Kaleidoscope Entertainment’s family friendly “Mia and Me: The Hero of Centopia.”

“Decision to Leave,” which won best director for Park Chan-wook at Cannes, marks the widest theatrical release yet for streamer MUBI, while Amazon is giving Harry Styles starrer “My Policeman” a cinema outing before it streams on Prime Video in November.

Disney is opening Martin McDonagh’s Venice winner “The Banshees Of Inisherin,” starring Colin Farrell and Brendan Gleeson, while Signature Entertainment is bowing Bucheon winning sci-fi “Vesper.” Miracle Comms is releasing dyslexia drama “Confetti” and Tull Stories is bowing water body documentary “Big vs Small.”

Aya Films is releasing Cannes selection and Marrakech and Toronto winner “The Gravedigger’s Wife” and Magnetes Pictures is opening Polish comedy “Gdzie Diabel Nie Moze, Tam Baby Posle.”

Park Circus is releasing the 40th anniversary 4K restoration of “Poltergeist.”