Korea Box Office: ‘Confidential Assignment 2’ Wins Fourth Weekend

Comedy action film “Confidential Assignment 2: International” remained at the top of the South Korean box office for the fourth consecutive weekend. Its enduring success came despite a slew of new releases intended to catch the National Foundation Day holiday weekend traffic.



Between Friday and Sunday “Confidential Assignment 2” garnered $2.19 million from 304,000 ticket sales, and a market share of 29%. The weekend earnings lift it to a $43.3 million cumulative since release on Sept. 7, 2022.



It is only the fourth film this year to have passed the six million spectators mark and the third Korean film to do so, following “The Roundup” (12.7 million) and “Hansan: Rising Dragon” (7.26 million).



Korean comedy, “Honest Candidate 2” opened in second place with $1.74 million over the weekend and $2.69 million over the five days since its release on Wednesday.



Korean musical, “Life is Beautiful” placed third. It earned $1.07 million over the weekend and $1.75 million over its opening seven days.



Two other new titles, both animations, reached the top five. Japan’s “Crayon Shin-chan: School Mystery! The Splendid Tenkasu Mystery” earned 899,000 over the weekend and $1.04 million over five days. Korean-made “Hello Carbot the Movie: The Secret of the Suspicious Magic Troupe” took $538,000 over the weekend and $612,000 over five days.



Monday is a public holiday in South Korea, meaning that there could be some continued uplift for the box office. (There are two further holidays on Oct 9 and Oct. 10.) But the latest one did little to revive cinemas’ fortunes.



The latest weekend delivered a nationwide $7.71 million, compared to the last week’s non-holiday session, worth $7.21 million.



With the exception of the Chuseok holiday in mid-September, Korean box office has settled back into a $7-10 million per weekend range since the beginning of August. That followed a much stronger three months following the ending of most COVID restrictions at the beginning of May.



The rush of newcomers had the effect of edging aside two recent releases, the re-released original “Avatar” and Korean thriller “Project Wolf Hunting.” “Avatar” managed $697,000 over the weekend for a current release total of $2.30 million. “Project Wolf Hunting,” fell from second to seventh place with a weekend score of $270,000. It now has a 12-day cumulative of $3.07 million.