‘Jurassic World: Dominion,’ ‘Top Gun: Maverick’ Stay Atop U.K. Box Office, ‘Lightyear’ Debuts in Third Place

Universal’s “Jurassic World: Dominion” stayed atop the U.K. and Ireland box office for the second weekend in a row with £5.7 million ($7 million) for a total of £21.7 million, according to numbers released by Comscore.

In its fourth weekend, Paramount’s Tom Cruise vehicle “Top Gun: Maverick” collected a lofty £4.2 million in second place to soar to £57.3 million.

Disney’s Toy Story franchise film “Lightyear” debuted in third place with £3.7 million, while Lionsgate’s critically acclaimed “Good Luck To You, Leo Grande” debuted in fourth position with £238,640.

Rounding off the top five was Disney’s “Doctor Strange In The Multiverse Of Madness” in its seventh weekend for a total of £41.8 million.

Coming up, Trafalgar Releasing’s music documentary “George Michael Freedom Uncut” gets a mid-week Wednesday, June 22 release. The same day, Universal is opening “The Black Phone,” starring Ethan Hawke, at some 300 locations.

The big release on Friday, June 24 is Baz Lurhmann’s Cannes player “Elvis,” starring Austin Butler, Tom Hanks and Olivia DeJonge, which Warner Bros. is opening wide across more than 300 locations.

Sovereign is releasing Damien Odoul’s Berlin selection “Theo and the Metamorphosis” while MUBI is providing a limited theatrical release to Jessica Beshir’s Hot Docs, Athens, Bilbao and Nyon Visions du Réel winning documentary “Faya Dayi.” Another Hot Docs winning documentary, Mads Hedegaard’s “Cannon Arm and the Arcade Quest,” is being released by Wildcard Distribution.

Studio Soho Distribution is releasing Emmanuel Courcol’s crowd pleasing comedy “The Big Hit,” starring Kad Merad, and Modern Films is opening Jacqueline Lentzou’s Berlin nominee “Moon, 66 Questions.”

There are also a brace of re-releases. Park Circus is celebrating the 40th anniversary of “First Blood” with a release across more than 100 locations, while Curzon is bowing the 4K restoration of Wim Wenders’ 1987 classic “Wings of Desire.”