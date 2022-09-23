‘Jurassic World Dominion’ Slowly but Surely Crosses $1 Billion Globally

Never doubt dinosaurs. “Jurassic World Dominion,” the latest installment in Universal’s Tyrannosaurus-sized film franchise, has finally crossed $1 billion globally.

It took more than four months to get there, making “Dominion” one of the slowest films to gross $1 billion in its original run. Other blockbusters that reached $1 billion after three months, or longer, of playing on the big screen include “Finding Dory,” “Zootopia” and “Frozen.” That’s relatively quick compared to “Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone,” which needed at least two decades and a few re-releases to join the club. But hey, a win is a win.

To date, “Jurassic World Dominion” has collected $376 million at the domestic box office and $624 million internationally. Only three movies — including “Spider-Man: No Way Home” and “Top Gun: Maverick” — hit the billion-dollar mark in pandemic times. Unlike those films, “Dominion” had the advantage of playing in China, where it brought in $157 million.

In North America, “Jurassic World Dominion” stands as the third-highest grossing movie of the year behind “Top Gun: Maverick” ($709 million) and “Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness” ($411 million). Elsewhere, the highest-grossing markets were Mexico ($43 million), Japan ($42 million), the U.K. ($40 million) and France ($29 million).

Even with a mighty $1 billion in the bank, “Dominion” failed to live up to its predecessors in terms of box office ticket sales, as sixth entries in decades-old properties are wont to do. “Jurassic World,” which rebooted the popular sci-fi series in 2015, ended its theatrical run with $1.6 billion globally, while the 2018 sequel “Fallen Kingdom” tapped out with $1.3 billion globally. The franchise’s numerous installments have collectively generated more than $6 billion worldwide, making “Jurassic” an apex predator at the box office.

Colin Trevorrow directed “Dominion,” which takes place after Isla Nublar is destroyed and dinosaurs now live — and hunt — freely alongside humankind. The movie united original “Jurassic Park” stars Sam Neill, Jeff Goldblum and Laura Dern with Chris Pratt and Bryce Dallas Howard, who headline the sequel trilogy.