International Box Office: Jordan Peele’s ‘Nope’ Opens With So-So $6 Million, Brad Pitt’s ‘Bullet Train’ Crosses $100 Million Globally

Jordan Peele’s science-fiction thriller “Nope” landed at the international box office, generating a so-so $6.4 million from 19 territories.

The film had the biggest start in the United Kingdom and Ireland with $2.1 million, which ranked below the $2.6 million haul that the opening of Peele’s debut feature “Get Out” amassed in the same territory. In Australia, “Nope” scored $1.2 million, which falls below “Get Out’s” $1.4 million debut in the country. Meanwhile, France only sold $1.2 million for “Nope,” which is a steep drop from “Get Out,” which opened to $2.7 million in the country.

Peele’s past movies, including “Get Out” and “Us,” have made most of their money at the domestic box office — and “Nope” is looking like it won’t be an exception. Already, the movie has amassed $107 million in North America, marking the director’s third feature film (out of three) to cross the $100 million mark. However, “Nope” hasn’t reached Peele’s debut feature “Get Out” ($176.1 million) and his sophomore effort “Us” ($175 million) in terms of domestic ticket sales. His first two films each collected about $80 million internationally for a $255 million worldwide tally. Since “Nope” cost $68 million to produce — significantly more than Peele’s past films — Universal needs the filmmaker’s latest mind-bending nightmare to stick around theaters through the end of summer.

Also this weekend, Universal brought Idris Elba’s thriller “Beast” to 30 markets, including Mexico, Brazil, the Middle East and Spain, where it generated a lackluster $4.6 million. The movie, a gruesome survival thriller, opens in North America next weekend.

Neither of those newcomers were able to sell more tickets than the studio’s “Minions: The Rise of Gru,” which added $10.7 million from 80 territories in its seventh weekend in theaters. The animated sequel has reached $447 million at the international box office and $790 million globally, a solid result for a family film in the pandemic era.

With Sunday’s business, Universal Pictures has crossed $3 billion at the global box office in 2022. It’s the first studio to reach the milestone since 2019, and it’s the eighth time Universal has ever reached the $3 billion mark in a year.

Elsewhere on international charts, Sony’s action-thriller “Bullet Train” collected a solid $17 million, boosting its overseas tally to $60 million. Over the weekend, the Brad Pitt-led flick crossed $100 million globally with ticket sales currently at $114.5 million. The R-rated “Bullet Train” cost $90 million, so it’ll need to keep drawing audiences to justify its price tag.

For “Bullet Train,” France led the way with $1.7 million over the weekend, lifting its total in the country to $5.8 million. Meanwhile, the U.K. added $1 million, Mexico earned $1.3 million and Australia delivered $1.3 million. The movie has yet to release in South Korea (Aug. 24), Italy (Aug. 25) or Japan (Sept. 1).

Meanwhile, Paramount’s “Top Gun: Maverick” enjoyed another stellar outing with $8.4 million from 64 markets in its 12th weekend of release. With those returns, Tom Cruise’s return to the cockpit has generated $704.2 million internationally and $673.8 million domestically, bringing its worldwide total to an eye-popping $1.377 billion.