Box Office: ‘Jackass Forever’ Eclipsing ‘Moonfall’ With Projected $20 Million Opening

After a quiet January that saw one horror sequel and the same holiday releases putter out over several weeks, the domestic box office finally has a new leader. Paramount Pictures’ “Jackass Forever” is projected to earn $20.7 million in its opening, stunting on the weekend’s other wide release, “Moonfall.”

“Jackass Forever” earned $9.6 million on Friday across 3,604 locations. The document-of-bodily-harm-cum-heartwarming-reunion is landing near the top of its box office estimates, which projected the movie to take in around $15 million to $20 million in its opening weekend.

“Jackass Forever” sees the return of stuntmen Johnny Knoxville, Steve-O, Wee Man and many other MTV comrades, rounding up the old gang and consigning them to another gauntlet of painful pranks and good fun. Franchise director Jeff Tremaine also returns to helm the entry. Since the film only cost around $10 million to produce, opening day profits have practically put it in the black already.

The reception from general moviegoers has been largely positive, with the film landing a “B+” CinemaScore rating. And, in a reflection of how much a culture’s value system can shift over a 12-year span, “Jackass Forever” is an out-and-out critical darling, drawing a franchise-high 87% score on the critical aggregate site Rotten Tomatoes. In Variety‘s review, chief film critic Owen Gleiberman hailed the outing as “a no-frills serial stunt movie that’s almost cozy in its depravity, even as the feats of dumbbell daring come off as more dangerous than ever.”

Meanwhile, Lionsgate’s “Moonfall” is crash-landing behind its competition. After earning $3.5 million in its opening day, the disaster epic could struggle to hit its initial three-day projections of $10 million to $12 million. That’s one small step for “Moonfall” and the film will now need to look for a giant leap from from international audiences, as it opens in over 50 countries worldwide this weekend.

The release carries a budget of $140 million, making it one of the most expensive independently financed film productions in history. Lionsgate is handling the film domestically, while AGC International has international distribution rights.

“Moonfall,” a disaster epic starring Halle Berry, Patrick Wilson, John Bradley, Michael Peña and Donald Sutherland, carries a 42% on Rotten Tomatoes. But Variety‘s Peter Debruge enjoyed the film, writing: “Sure, ‘Moonfall’ is all kinds of stupid, but it’s a heckuva lot funnier than Adam McKay’s all-star satire. I had a blast, and would gladly saddle up for a second viewing.”

More to come…