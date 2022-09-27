George Clooney, Julia Roberts’ ‘Ticket to Paradise,’ Harry Styles, Florence Pugh’s ‘Don’t Worry Darling’ Battle At U.K. Box Office

Universal’s ‘Ticket to Paradise,’ starring Julia Roberts and George Clooney, and Warner Bros.’ “Don’t Worry Darling,” with Florence Pugh, Harry Styles and Chris Pine, were in a close tussle at the U.K. and Ireland box office, with the former winning narrowly.

“Ticket to Paradise” collected £2.8 million ($3.03 million) to top the box office, edging “Don’t Worry Darling,” which took £2.7 million ($2.99 million) to second place, according to numbers released by Comscore.

Disney’s “Avatar” rerelease placed third with £1.2 million. After two weeks atop the box office, Disney’s “See How They Run” dropped to fourth position in its third weekend with £473,222 for a total of £3.6 million.

Rounding off the top five was Universal’s David Bowie documentary “Moonage Daydream,” which collected £375,399 in its second weekend for a total of £676,185.

Paramount’s Tom Cruise vehicle “Top Gun: Maverick” placed 10th with £139,461 in its 18th weekend for a total of £82.8 million, comfortably the highest grossing film of the year in the territory so far.

The Halloween release is horror “Smile,” which Paramount is opening mid-week on Sept. 28, wide across some 300 locations.

On Sept. 30, Universal is providing a wide 300 location release for “Mrs. Harris Goes to Paris,” starring Lesley Manville, Isabelle Huppert and Lucas Bravo.

AppleTV+ is giving a limited theatrical release to Peter Farrelly’s “The Greatest Beer Run Ever,” starring Zac Efron, Russell Crowe and Bill Murray, while Curzon is opening Peter Strickland’s Berlin player “Flux Gourmet.”

Vertigo Releasing is opening Finnish coming-of-age film “Girls Girls Girls” and Studio Soho Distribution is bowing lockdown drama “A Bird Flew In.” Anime Ltd is releasing Bucheon winning and Venice nominated anime “Inu-oh.”