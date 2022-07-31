‘Everything Everywhere All at Once’ Is A24’s First Movie to Hit $100 Million Globally

Holy hot-dog fingers! A24’s zany black comedy “Everything Everywhere All at Once” has cleared a major box office milestone, crossing $100 million in global ticket sales. It’s the first A24 movie to hit that box office benchmark.

Since the movie landed in theaters in March, the multiverse adventure turned into the rare indie sleeper hit at the box office on its journey to becoming A24’s highest-grossing film of all time. So far, “Everything Everywhere All at Once” has generated $68.9 million in the United States and another $31.1 million internationally, putting its global tally at $100 million.

Outside of the U.S., other top-earning territories include the United Kingdom ($6.2 million), Canada ($5.1 million), Australia ($4.5 million), Russia ($2.4 million), Taiwan ($2.3 million), Mexico ($2 million), Hong Kong ($1.7 million), Germany ($1.5 million) and the Netherlands ($1.1 million).

At A24, Adam Sandler’s anxiety-inducing drama “Uncut Gems” previously stood as the company’s biggest North American release with $50 million, while Ari Aster’s gruesome horror movie “Hereditary” ranked as its top global earner with $79 million. Other popular A24 movies at the box office include Greta Gerwig’s “Lady Bird” ($78 million globally) and Barry Jenkins’ Oscar-winner “Moonlight” ($65 million).

Although “Everything Everywhere All at Once” is already available on home entertainment platforms, ticket sales have continued to rise. Over the weekend, A24 re-released the film in theaters across the country with an additional eight minutes of outtakes, as well as a pre-recorded message from the filmmakers. The movie brought back $650,000 from 1,490 locations between Friday and Sunday.

Directed by Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert, the well-reviewed “Everything Everywhere All at Once” stars Michelle Yeoh as a Evelyn Wang, a struggling laundromat owner who is being audited by the IRS. The story takes a turn as she discovers she has to connect with parallel universe versions of herself to prevent cataclysmic destruction. The plot also involves family, everything bagels and hot dogs for fingers. Ke Huy Quan, Stephanie Hsu, James Hong, Jenny Slate and Jamie Lee Curtis round out the cast.

With its $25 million production budget, “Everything Everywhere All at Once” looks to be one of the few independent films to turn a profit theatrically in pandemic times. The movie was able to benefit from a platform release, which means the film opened in select theaters to build awareness and boost word-of-mouth before slowly expanding nationwide.

Critics also loved “Everything Everywhere,” which boasts a near-perfect 97% average rating on Rotten Tomatoes. CNN’s Brian Lowry called it “the mind-bending metaverse movie you didn’t know you needed.”

“Daniels have delivered the kind of imaginative, uncompromising effort that can get people excited about movies,” he wrote in his review. “While the net effect can be an almost overwhelming exercise to absorb, “Everything Everywhere” deserves to be seen some time, and somewhere.”