Box Office: ‘Downton Abbey’ Sequel Set to Debut at No. 2 as ‘Doctor Strange’ Continues Reign

The “Doctor” is still in, as Marvel’s newest film continues to lead the box office against some very proper competition.

“Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness” added another $8.5 million to its box office total on Friday, bumping its cumulative gross up to $318 million. Meanwhile, “Downton Abbey: A New Era” is estimated to end the weekend with $18 million,

“Downton Abbey: A New Era,” the second film spin-off of the beloved U.K. series, raked in a solid $1 million in previews on Thursday from 3,300 theaters. But its weekend estimates won’t be enough to dethrone “Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness,” which is looking to top the domestic box office charts for a third weekend. Alex Garland’s horror film “Men” also opens this weekend, but looks to have a soft start with only $423,000 from 1,800 screens during Thursday previews.

The first “Downton Abbey” film, released in 2019, grossed more than $190 million at the global box office. Though the COVID-19 pandemic may make matching those numbers unrealistic for “A New Era,” the film has already made $29 million since it opened overseas on April 29. Directed by Simon Curtis, “Downton Abbey” stars many of the franchise’s favorites including Hugh Bonneville, Elizabeth McGovern, Maggie Smith, Michelle Dockery, Laura Carmichael, Jim Carter and Phyllis Logan as they journey to the south of France to uncover a mystery.

“Downton Abbey: A New Era” has been well-received by critics, earning a certified fresh score of 98% on Rotten Tomatoes. Variety‘s Peter Debruge called the film a “crowd-pleasing reunion” in his review, writing that the film feels like an “affectionate group hug.”