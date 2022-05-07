Box Office: ‘Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness’ Summoning 2022’s Biggest Domestic Opening

The doctor is in. Marvel’s much-anticipated “Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness” grossed a sum north of $90 million on Friday, putting the superhero sequel on the path to becoming the biggest domestic opening of 2022 so far.

The MCU entry is likely to outpace early box office predictions, which pegged the second “Strange” with a final total of $160 million to $180 million for its first weekend. Current projections indicate that the film could land a tally higher than $200 million once all the numbers are finalized after Sunday. Starring Benedict Cumberbatch as the titular Sorcerer Supreme, the film is kicking off the summer movie season with a bang.

As is the case with any Marvel Studios film, “Doctor Strange 2” cost a hefty price to produce, carrying a $200 million production price tag. And, as is the case with almost any Marvel Studios film, it shouldn’t be long before the movie recoups those costs in ticket sales. “Strange” already raked in $27 million internationally on its opening day oversea. The film had sold $65 million worth of tickets in domestic pre-sales.

Directed by Sam Raimi, “Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness” follows Doctor Stephen Strange (Cumberbatch) as he casts a dangerous spell that lands him in the multiverse, where he must compete with alternate versions of himself. The film also stars Chiwetel Ejiofor as Karl Mordo, Elizabeth Olsen as Wanda Maximoff aka Scarlet Witch, Benedict Wong as Wong and Xochitl Gomez as America Chavez.

Variety critic Owen Gleiberman called the film “both entertaining and exhausting,” writing: “It’s an unhinged ride, a CGI horror jam, a Marvel brainteaser and, at moments, a bit of an ordeal.” So far, the movie has 78% on Rotten Tomatoes, which is lower than usual for Marvel films — but it’s unlikely that will stall fans from going to theaters to catch the latest installment of the MCU.

