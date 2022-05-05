Box Office: ‘Doctor Strange 2’ Ignites Internationally With $27 Million

“Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness,” the latest timeline-bending entry in Disney’s Marvel Cinematic Universe, has kicked off at the international box office, collecting $27.2 million on opening day.

The film is currently playing in 20 overseas markets, including France, Germany, Italy, Japan and Korea. “Doctor Strange 2” opens in North America and several other territories on Friday. According to Disney, inaugural ticket sales are pacing only 4% behind “Spider-Man: No Way Home” in similar markets. Meanwhile, those box office receipts are 153% ahead of 2016’s “Doctor Strange” and 210% ahead of “The Batman” at the same point in their respective theatrical rollouts.

When the comic book movie — the second standalone superhero adventure to spotlight Benedict Cumberbatch as Doctor Stephen Strange — touches down in the United States and Canada, it’s projected to collect a mighty $160 million to $180 million over the weekend. However, given pent-up excitement for the ever-expanding multiverse, some box office experts believe “Doctor Strange 2” could reach $200 million in its first weekend.

Overseas, “Doctor Strange 2” debuts day-and-date in most countries (excluding China, Russia and Ukraine), where it’s targeting $125 million to $140 million through Sunday. Based on those estimates, “Doctor Strange” could clear an impressive $285 million to $340 million in global ticket sales in its inaugural weekend.

At the international box office, “Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness” had the strongest start on Wednesday in Korea with $5.9 million, followed by Japan with $3.8 million, France with $3 million and Italy with $2.2 million.

More to come…