Brad Pitt’s ‘Bullet Train’ Debuts Atop U.K. Box Office

Sony’s Brad Pitt vehicle “Bullet Train” debuted at the top of the U.K. and Ireland box office with a £2.8 million ($3.4 million) opening weekend, according to numbers released by Comscore.

As the school holidays continue, in second place, Warner Bros.’ family friendly “DC League Of Super-Pets” took £1.2 million in its second weekend for a total of £6.2 million. Another animation, Universal’s “Minions: The Rise Of Gru,” in third position, collected £1.1 million in its sixth weekend and now has a total of £36.7 million.

In fourth place, Disney’s “Thor: Love And Thunder” earned £938,257 in its fifth weekend for a total of £33.2 million. Rounding off the top five was Warner Bros.’ “Elvis” with £737,845 in its seventh weekend for a total of £22.6 million.

Paramount’s Tom Cruise vehicle “Top Gun: Maverick” finally dropped out of the top five and collected £609,409 in its 11th weekend in sixth position. With a total of £77.5 million, the supersonic film is the highest grosser of the year in the territory.

The weekend’s other debut, concert film “Westlife: Live From Wembley Stadium,” debuted in eighth place with £468,215.

There are two Thursday releases this week, which is the day Indian festival Raksha Bandhan is celebrated. Zee Studios International is releasing “Raksha Bandhan,” starring Akshay Kumar, while Paramount is opening “Forrest Gump” Bollywood remake “Laal Singh Chaddha,” starring Aamir Khan, at more than 100 locations.

The wide release this upcoming weekend is Jordan Peele’s “Nope,” starring Daniel Kaluuya, Keke Palmer and Steven Yeun, which Universal is opening across more than 300 locations.

Vertigo Releasing is bowing “Eiffel,” starring Romain Duris, at more than 100 sites. Altitude is releasing “Waltz With Bashir” filmmaker Ari Folman’s “Where Is Anne Frank,” while Curzon is opening Tribeca audience winner “Blind Ambition.”

DJ Tech Ltd is releasing Tamil-language “Viruman,” starring Karthi and Aparna Balamurali and Anime Ltd is opening Bucheon and Fantasia winning anime title “Fortune Favours Lady Nikuko.”